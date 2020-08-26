26.08.2020 10:00:00

Tickmill Group Sees Further Growth in 2019

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickmill Group ended 2019 by recording significant growth in financial metrics which are outlined as follows:

  • Net revenue stood at $68.6 million, marking a 52.1% increase from 2018's result of $45.1 million.
  • Net profit came in at $37.7 million, up 91.4% compared to 2018's figure of $19.7 million.
  • Trading volume reached up $1.485 billion, up 8.6% from 2018, whereas the totalnumber of trades executed amounted to 89.40 million, an increase of 7% from previous year.
  • Average monthly trading volume was at $123.8 billion vis-à-vis $114.3 billion in 2018, marking an increase of 8.3%.

 

Tickmill Group ended 2019 by recording significant growth across key financial metrics, a trend that continued in the first half of 2020.

 

Commenting on the results, Mukid Chowdhury, Tickmill Group CFO, said: "The progress made by Tickmill Group in 2019 demonstrates the continued improvements achieved across all areas of the business, from our marketing and branding initiatives through to a focus on first-class customer service and the innovations introduced on our technology and products. Despite some challenging trading conditions during 2019, these improvements have allowed Tickmill to continue to attract new clients and further expand its operations".

Mr. Chowdhury added: "The investment by the Group, the management, and Tickmill staff to ensure best in class service to our clients has resulted in Tickmill being able to deliver consistent revenue growth. We remain committed in continuing the investment towards the development of our people, products, and services, and to provide our clients with the service they expect in order to ensure that Tickmill is their provider of choice for their trading needs. This is an integral part of our strategy to achieve sustained growth".

2020 Performance

Moving on to 2020, the global landscape has changed significantly following the worldwide pandemic seen during the first half of the year.

During the period of lockdown experienced across numerous countries, all Tickmill entities remained fully operational and continued to ensure that its clients receive the full service and support available while developing new products and services for the year ahead.

Moreover, in H1-2020 Tickmill Group has seen an increase across all key metrics with net trading revenues for the first half of the year at $54.3 million and profit before tax at $35.4 million. Trading volumes continued to increase with average monthly volumes of $132 billion in H1-2020.

These results demonstrate Tickmill's firm commitment to its clients, ensuring their needs are met at all times.

ABOUT TICKMILL

Tickmill is a Forex and CFD investment services provider offering first-class trading products through its four global entities, Tickmill UK Ltd, authorised and regulated by the UK FCA, Tickmill Europe Ltd, authorised and regulated by CySEC, Tickmill Ltd, authorised and regulated by the Seychelles FSA and Tickmill Asia Ltd, authorised and regulated by the Labuan FSA.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% and 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Tickmill UK Ltd and Tickmill Europe Ltd, respectively. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tickmill.com  

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623527/Tickmill_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1231921/Tickmill_Group_Growth_Stats_Infographic.jpg

 

 

