+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 00:47:00

TicketSocket and BlueJeans Partner to Offer Virtual Solutions for Ticketed Revenue Generation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased demand for monetized virtual events has strengthened TicketSocket's partnership with BlueJeans as promoters, venue directors, and box offices shift their on-site programming to an online alternative. The native integration between both platforms has supported the event industry as in-person cancellations continue with the COVID-19 pandemic. As entertainment companies, media outlets, and customer engagement-focused events search for a business continuity plan, TicketSocket and BlueJeans offer virtual solutions for ticketed revenue generation during social distancing mandates.  

TicketSocket Logo (PRNewsfoto/TicketSocket)

The integration empowers virtual event organizers with a white label ticketing system that allows them to accept payments with direct deposit into their bank accounts — accelerating cash flow and improving common collection issues found across the market. By leveraging BlueJeans Events, organizers can stream web content to up to 50,000 attendees or integrate directly with Facebook Live to reach millions — offering a seamless experience for any audience. By combining TicketSocket and BlueJeans, administrators multiply the value of both products while keeping events gated for paid ticket holders with a one-time-use access link and code delivered immediately after purchase.

"Event organizers have to rethink how to sell experiences in a digital world but still create a sense of community, our partnership with Bluejeans allows us to help offer a new monetization stream for event organizers and artists and even athletic coaching," said Mark Miller, CEO of TicketSocket.

About BlueJeans

BlueJeans Events, a globally trusted live video streaming solution, is an easy-to-use virtual option for engagement marketing, experiential programming, and brand activation. Break away from wonky webinars and uplevel your streaming solution to align with the times. BlueJeans Events is a large-scale webcasting product that supports flexible user environments, highly engaging and interactive participation, and gives moderators total control to deliver content through a modernized user interface.

About TicketSocket 

TicketSocket provides event organizers and developers worldwide with a customizable white label ticketing, registration, and event management platform. Vendors and organizers enjoy total control of the experience created for their customers, with none of the time and costs traditionally associated with creating a custom solution. TicketSocket prioritizes organizations' ownership of their own funds, data, brand, and functionality.

The company's proprietary plug-in framework, white label tools, and open APIs pioneer a new level of interactivity and customization for event promoters, venues, developers, and other ticketing companies. TicketSocket currently provides services to thousands of customers worldwide, facilitating millions of transactions per year. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with additional offices in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit www.ticketsocket.com.

Contact:
Ashley Cline
714-580-0817
ashley@ticketsocket.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ticketsocket-and-bluejeans-partner-to-offer-virtual-solutions-for-ticketed-revenue-generation-301112260.html

SOURCE TicketSocket

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 353.90
1.55 %
Lonza Grp 564.80
1.18 %
Sika 211.20
1.05 %
Givaudan 3’827.00
0.66 %
CieFinRichemont 60.04
0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 315.40
-0.63 %
Swiss Re 73.56
-0.78 %
UBS Group 11.34
-1.00 %
CS Group 10.47
-1.92 %
Zurich Insur Gr 345.20
-2.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
13.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Technologieaktien: Hier laufen die Trends zusammen – Sportartikelindustrie: Der Ball rollt wieder
13.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Amerikanische Tech-Aktien «en vogue»?
13.08.20
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie endet im Plus: USA sichern sich 100 Millionen Dosen von Moderna-Impfstoff
Sunrise-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: UPC-Besitzerin Liberty Global will Sunrise kaufen
Zurich-Aktie unter Verkäufen: Versicherer Zurich verdient im Corona-Halbjahr weniger
Bullenmarkt möglich? So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Markt nun entwickeln
Luzerner Kantonalbank holt sich 200 Millionen Franken
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - Franken legt zu beiden zu
Wieso der Euro zum Franken und Dollar zulegt
Goldpreis: Heftiger Einbruch unter 1'900 Dollar
Fondsmanager stehen vor Herausforderungen, wenn Tesla-Aktie in den S&P 500 aufsteigt
Offiziell bestätigt: Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng beantragt Börsengang in New York

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones letztlich im Minus -- Schweizer Börse zurückhaltend - SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13'000 -- Nikkei sticht an Asiens Börsen heraus
Die heimische Börse zeigte sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Märkte notierten im Handel uneins. Der Nikkei legte in Tokio zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB