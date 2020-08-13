Tick Population Rising in Many Areas, Resulting in Surge of Lyme Disease Cases in Dogs

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With August underway, most states are experiencing warmer and wetter conditions. The combination of heat and humidity have created a fertile breeding ground for fleas and ticks, thereby driving the pest population and the potential for tick borne diseases. Responsible pet owners should take note and implement measures to keep their pet, and in turn their family, safe from tick and flea infestations. The best way to protect your dogs from fleas and ticks is to use a flea and tick prevention product monthly, such as Provecta Advanced for Dogs or K9 Advantix. Products such as this not only kill ticks but repel them too. This preventative measure is particularly critical as pets and their owners spend more time outdoors due to home quarantines and ongoing shutdowns as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Forecasters have also predicted a longer than average tick season for 2020. The latest figures from the Companion Animal Parasite Council, who track Lyme Disease cases in dogs across the country, show cases up +7.5% this year. In Ohio, Lyme disease cases for dogs this July were up 69%. In Virginia cases are up 17% while the number of cases is even greater in Pennsylvania with over 5800 dogs having Lyme Disease in July and reported cases up 13%.

"The potential for infection from ticks exists all year round," explains Dr. Leigh Hofmeister, a Virginia veterinarian and author of the blog My Vet and Me ®. "But the combination right now of weather, temperature and infected ticks have made the risk even greater in many parts of the country."

In addition, Hofmeister points out that first-time pet owners who adopted "Pandemic Pups" over the last few months may be unfamiliar with preventative measures to keep pets healthy. With most stay-at-home restrictions lifted, now is an ideal time to bring your pet to a veterinarian for a check-up, especially if you were unable to do so during the quarantine. While periodic grooming will keep your new pet happy, preventative veterinary care will keep him healthy. Annual shots for disease prevention are a must and many pandemic puppies are old enough now to safely implement measures that keep your pet, and in turn your family, safe from tick and flea infestations.

"Ticks are a serious threat to our dogs as they can transmit a lot of diseases, including Lyme Disease," Hofmeister warns. "In addition, a tick can migrate from a dog's fur to people's skin so pet owners really must be vigilant. I strongly recommend talking to your veterinarian about using a product that not only kills ticks but repels them too"

