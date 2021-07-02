SMI 11’945 -0.3%  SPI 15’370 -0.1%  Dow 34’634 0.4%  DAX 15’659 0.4%  Euro 1.0946 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.2%  Gold 1’792 0.9%  Bitcoin 30’765 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9231 -0.3%  Öl 75.8 0.2% 
02.07.2021 15:07:00

Tianjin Haihe Media Group presents the story of Zhang Boli in fighting COVID-19 with TCM

TIANJIN, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2020, Zhang Boli was awarded with the national honorary title "the People's Hero" by the Chinese central government for his outstanding contribution to the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

The decision was made to commend people who have made outstanding contributions in the fight, and carry forward their dedication and other noble qualities.

This short documentary was produced by Tianjin Haihe Media Group, which told Dr. Zhang's story of his battle against COVID-19 during the pandemic. In 2020, Zhang Boli, 72, helped the medical community recognize the value of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) by leading an expert team to treat COVID-19 infections in Wuhan, China's frontline in the battle against the novel coronavirus disease.

As head of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Zhang arrived in Wuhan, capital of central China'sHubei Province, on January 27, the third day of China's Lunar New Year and the fifth day into the megacity's lockdown for pandemic control.

Zhang Boli and over 300 other doctors formed a TCM medical team. They were stationed at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan's Jiangxia district using TCM decoctions with other treatments such as massage, acupuncture, and physical exercises from Tai Chi and Baduanjin, a traditional aerobics form, to treat COVID-19 patients.

With Zhang's pioneering practices, TCM treatment has been given to 90 percent of COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, helping to relieve symptoms, slowing disease progression, and boosting recovery.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556230/Tianjin_Haihe_Media_Group.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556228/Tianjin_Haihe_Media_Group_Logo.jpg

 

Tianjin Haihe Media Group

 

Contact:
Jane Cheng
Tel.: +8610-68996566
E-mail: 1163514639@qq.com
YouTube link: https://youtu.be/-ODsnxuR-VQ

SOURCE Tianjin Haihe Media Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:04 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
12:00 Vontobel China New Vision Index – Interview
09:36 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte unter Druck
09:06 SMI bleibt erneut an 12.000er-Marke hängen
05:49 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bodenbildung? / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA nach unten durchbrochen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Problem bei Tesla: Muss ein Bitcoin-Verkauf die Tesla-Bilanz retten?
ABB bereitet anscheinend Börsengang von E-Mobilitätsgeschäft vor - ABB-Aktie stark
Halbleiter weiter knapp - Diese Aktien aus der Schweiz und den USA könnten profitieren
Meyer Burger nimmt weiteres Kapital für den Firmenumbau auf - Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig im Minus
CS-Aktie schliesst stärker: Credit-Suisse-Grossaktionär reduziert Anteil - Erste Entscheidungen durch CS-Präsident bis Ende des Jahres
Milliardendeal: Lonza schliesst Verkauf von Special Ingredients Geschäft ab - Lonza-Aktie nun tiefer
US-Börsen schliessen grün -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Dow freundlich erwartet -- SMI stabil -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend tief im Minus
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Roche plant Stellenabbau in Entwicklungssparte
Tesla Model S wird während der Fahrt zum Feuerball - Tesla-Aktie vorbörslich dennoch leicht im Plus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit