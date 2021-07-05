Tianjin Haihe Media Group presents an extraordinary story of a TCM doctor and his battle against COVID-19 in China

|
TIANJIN, China, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhang Boli, director of the Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in China, was awarded with the national honorary title "the People's Hero" by the Chinese central government for his outstanding contribution to the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made to commend people who have made outstanding contributions in the fight, and carry forward their dedication and other noble qualities.
This short documentary was produced by Tianjin Haihe Media Group, which told Dr. Zhang's story on his battle against COVID-19 during the pandemic. In 2020, Zhang Boli, 72, helped the medical community recognize the value of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) by leading an expert team to treat COVID-19 infections in Wuhan, China's frontline in the battle against the novel coronavirus disease.
Zhang arrived in Wuhan, capital of central China'sHubei Province, on January 27, the third day of China's Lunar New Year and the fifth day into the megacity's lockdown for pandemic control.
Zhang Boli and over 300 other doctors formed a TCM medical team. They were stationed at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan's Jiangxia district using TCM decoctions with other treatments such as massage, acupuncture and physical exercises from Tai Chi and Baduanjin, a traditional aerobics form, to treat COVID-19 patients.
With Zhang's pioneering TCM treatment have been given to 90 percent of COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, relieving symptoms, slowing the progression of the disease, and boosting recovery.
Learn about his extraordinary story here: https://youtu.be/-ODsnxuR-VQ.
