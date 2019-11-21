DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Vice President Dave Pahl will speak at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City on Tuesday, December 10, at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Pahl, head of Investor Relations, will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

The audio webcast for the conference can be accessed live through the Investor Relations section (www.ti.com/ir) of TI's website. An archived replay will be available on the website after his remarks.

About Texas Instruments

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.TI.com.

TXN-G

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ti-vice-president-dave-pahl-to-speak-at-ubs-investor-conference-300963322.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated