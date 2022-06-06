Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
07.06.2022 00:29:00

TI Health Relaunches Website Highlighting Insights Platform, Omni Channel Offerings

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Health, a predictive analytics and data marketing company, announced a relaunch of their website highlighting expanded product offerings for healthcare marketers.

TI Health is a Predictive Analytics and Data Marketing Company

The new capabilities include data insights aggregated from cross-channel media touchpoints associated with an NPI audience of 1.6M, the pinnacle of a much-expanded commercial effectiveness team, now bringing licensed data to pharma manufacturers decoupled from media activation.

The website further differentiates between the insight platform and licensed data product, AFFINITI™ and TI Health's media activation services now available across seven different channels. AFFINITI™ has aggregated media exposures to map provider profile and preferences based on receptivity to message, content and channel. The service is being utilized to support omni channel strategy, creative development and personalization of message, clinical trial recruitment and remote rep talking points for right-sized sales teams.

Visit TI Health's website at www.tihealth.com to learn more or join them as they present a keynote at Fierce Pharma's Digital Innovation Week on 6/21 for a deeper look at omni channel engagement and the future of healthcare activation.

About TI Health

TI Health is a data driven marketing and predictive analytics company, delivering omni-channel insights and activation solutions for healthcare companies and pharmaceutical brands. TI Health's proprietary predictive analytics platform AFFINITIi™ uses machine learning to map content, messaging, and channel strategy preferences for leading pharmaceutical brand marketers in the United States.

For more information about TI Health's products and services, visit http://www.tihealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn to new developments.

Contact: devin.kanach@tihealth.com

Targeting Intelligence (PRNewsfoto/TI Health)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ti-health-relaunches-website-highlighting-insights-platform-omni-channel-offerings-301562219.html

SOURCE TI Health

﻿

