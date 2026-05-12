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12.05.2026 07:23:27

Thyssenkrupp Q2 Attributable Profit Down, Orders Up; Backs FY26 Earnings View, Cuts Sales Forecast

(RTTNews) - thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF, TKAMY, TKA.DE), a German conglomerate, on Tuesday reported a sharp decline in attributable net profit for the second quarter with weak sales, while Adjusted EBIT and orders climbed from last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect net loss in a range of 400 million euros to 800 million euros, and adjusted EBIT of 500 million euros and 900 million euros.

The sales forecast has been adjusted by one percentage point to between a drop of 3 percent and flat compared with the prior year, while previous view was between a drop of 2 percent and up 1 percent. The revision primarily results from delayed revenue recognition at Decarbon Technologies and a changed product mix at Steel Europe.

In the second quarter, thyssenkrupp posted a net loss after tax of 11 million euros, compared to profit of 167 million euros last year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders plunged to 1 million euros from last year's 155 million euros. The company reported breakeven per share, compared to profit of 0.25 euro a year ago.

The drop in result mainly was due to the absence of the post-tax profit of around 270 million euros resulting from the sale of tk Electrical Steel India in the prior-year quarter.

EBIT fell 65 percent from last year to 65 million euros. Adjusted EBIT improved to 198 million euros from prior year's 19 million euros, due to significant operational progress. All segments except Decarbon Technologies recorded improved earnings.

Adjusted EBIT margin was 2.4 percent, up from 0.2 percent last year.

Sales, meanwhile, declined 2 percent to 8.38 billion euros from last year's 8.58 billion euros, due to price and demand factors. There were declines in particular at Steel Europe due to lower prices and at Automotive Technology due to fewer customer call-offs.

Order intake was 32 percent higher to 10.64 billion euros from 8.08 billion euros a year ago, mainly due major orders at Marine Systems.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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