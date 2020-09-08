thyssenkrupp Elevator introduces H-Power SL controller modernization package

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator has launched the H-Power SL modernization package to replace its Dover Microprocessor (DMC) controllers, the hydraulic elevator industry standard since 1985 thanks in part to its engineering quality, reliability, passenger safety and long product life. Today, there are more than 80,000 units still in service.

However, as these controllers aged, replacement components have become more difficult to obtain, leading to increased elevator downtime, higher maintenance costs and tenant frustration. But with the new H-Power SL modernization package, hydraulic elevators will achieve higher performance, reliability, safety and code compliance.

With more than 30 performance-optimizing features, the streamlined modernization upgrade includes faster microprocessor speeds, increased storage capacity, building security system connectivity, as well as comprehensive data production for MAX, thyssenkrupp Elevator's real-time, cloud-based predictive maintenance system, which helps ensure maximum uptime.

"While the DMC has been the industry workhorse for 35 years, the time has come for a modern controller package with the latest digital technology to ensure maximum elevator and building performance," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator North America.

A key component in the modernization package is the TAC Series digital controller, which offers increased reliability, reduced wiring and optimized efficiency via its 32-bit microprocessor. The controller includes a battery lowering unit to prevent entrapments and provide supplemental power to the controller in an outage; a solid-state starter to minimize power surges and provide smooth, quiet and reliable motor operation; an elevator positioning encoder to help promote a safe and level landing for passengers; as well as connectivity to MAX.

The modernization package also includes a universal door operator to improve door reliability and provide quick and smooth door operation, as well as the latest in stainless steel fixtures and a cable and hoistway wiring system that helps provide safer and more efficient elevator operations and maintenance.

For more information, go to https://www.thyssenkruppelevator.com/modernization/hydraulic

Press Contacts

Dennis Van Milligen

Communications Specialist

thyssenkrupp Elevator North America

Tel: +1 312 525 3190

E-Mail: dennis.vanmilligen@thyssenkrupp.com

Web: www.thyssenkruppelevator.com

Michael Ridder

Spokesperson

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

Tel: +49 201 844-535 104

E-Mail: michael.ridder@thyssenkrupp.com

Web: www.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com

People shaping cities blog: www.urban-hub.com

About us:

thyssenkrupp Elevator

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, thyssenkrupp Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2018/2019. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. After building its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies in a mere 40 years' time, thyssenkrupp Elevator became an independent company in August 2020. The company's most important business line is its service business, with approximately 1.4 million units under maintenance and over 24,000 service technicians globally. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers – such as One World Trade Center in New York. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts, as well as tailored service solutions such as MAX, the industry's first cloud-based digitally enhanced maintenance solution – thus covering a broad spectrum of urban mobility.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thyssenkrupp-elevator-introduces-h-power-sl-controller-modernization-package-301125548.html

SOURCE thyssenkrupp Elevator