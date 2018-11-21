Thursday Pools ISO 140001:2015 Recertification Complete

FORTVILLE, Ind., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Bill Khamis and Ed Vondell, the owners of Thursday Pools, an Indiana based fiberglass pool manufacturer, announced this week that they have completed the recertification process for ISO 14001:2015. They were first certified on November 20, 2017, joining an elite group of manufacturers that have voluntarily committed to minimizing how their operations impact the environment.

ISO 14001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for an effective Environmental Management System (EMS) for manufacturing. While it doesn't establish specific environmental performance requirements, it does provide a framework for organizations to follow to demonstrate environmentally friendly practices in all their processes.

"At Thursday Pools, we care about our community, both in and outside of our manufacturing facility," said Bill Khamis, Thursday Pools' CFO. "That's why we have chosen to implement and continue an effective Environmental Management System. This includes constantly reviewing and measuring the organization's current and future processes for environmental impact, proactively reducing our environmental footprint, and creating a safer and healthier work environment for our employees."

Thursday Pools implements their commitment to the ISO 14001:2015 standards in a variety of ways:

Purchasing the Best Raw Materials

Thursday Pools purchases raw materials that reduce their environmental footprint, such as Owens Corning's Advantex® E-CR glass. Advantex® uses less energy because it is Boron-free and is cheaper to ship because it is produced in North America.

Maintaining a Title V Air Permit

Thursday Pools works with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) to maintain a Title V air permit that minimizes environmental exposure through the following:

The use of all Low HAP (Hazardous Air Pollutants) for all of their gel coats and resins.

The use of all Low VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) for all of their release agents and solvents used in the manufacturing process.

Control equipment to eliminate the generation of all PM (Particulate Matter).

Creating a Minimal Waste Program

Employees of Thursday Pools implement practices in the manufacturing process to minimize the generation of PM and VOCs by using state-of-the-art equipment and procedures such as:

A non-atomizing, all-resin spray on equipment.

Low pressure equipment pumps.

HVLP (High Volume Low Pressure) spray guns that are used for all solvents and release agents.

Implementing a Company-wide Recycling Program

Thursday Pools has created and implemented a company-wide recycling program. This program includes all production waste, even batteries and lightbulbs.

All Thursday Pools fiberglass pools are built to meet the strict ISO 9001 standards for quality of construction and materials as well. Their pools are backed by two industry-leading warranties and are crafted with true passion and teamwork. Thursday Pools manufactures one-piece, inground fiberglass swimming pools at its facility in Fortville, Indiana. Dedicated to bringing cutting-edge innovations to the pool world, Thursday Pools designs and handcrafts fiberglass pools to the highest standards.

Pool companies interested in becoming a part of the Thursday Pools dealer family can get more information here.

