Thunderbirds Charities Awards Zion Institute $80K

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderbirds Charities awarded the Zion Institute $80K, funding the replication of its quality educational childcare model. This allows low-income families access to the same level of service private preschools provide.  "Zion's approach reaches beyond childcare, equipping children for entering school, focusing on the holistic health of each family to foster an improved quality of life," said Zion's founder and CEO, Shawn Pearson.

Under the direction and support of Zion Institute, the Thunderbird Charities grant allows Life Changers Global Ministries of South Phoenix, to launch the Zion preschool model at their location.  The anticipated 50 youth enrolled in the preschool will now have access to high-quality learning, laying the foundation for positive educational outcomes going forward, as well as a supportive network of relationships for the family.  In honor of this event, Life Changers preschool space will be named "The Thunderbirds Charities Imagination Learning Center."

Facing stark economic, educational, health, and resource disparities, residents are in dire need of access to resources and support. One-third of the South Phoenix community lives in poverty, and 35% of residents never graduated high school.  Each childcare provider will become a profitable business, creating jobs, and building economic prospects.  The Zion Institute's model strengthens the families and is a critical step towards ending the school to prison pipeline.

Participation in quality early learning programs is an investment in the community's future.  With a strong start, positive outcomes continue with students performing better academically, graduating high school, and pursuing higher education. 

Open Table's Community Convening Process, drawing together the social capital of communities for the common good has helped fuel the Zion project. Lead convener Phoenix Police Department brings 10 representatives from business, education, healthcare, legal, and other sectors to co-invest knowledge, skills and relationships to support the preschool's operations.

ABOUT ZION INSTITUTE
Zion Institute, with its network of service partners, provides resources designed to stimulate economic growth, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen social bonds among people. Since 2014, Zion has helped to launch or enhance 37 resident-owned businesses, stimulating approximately $1M in economic activity in the area, and served 300 children and families through Zion Early Learning Academy. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thunderbirds-charities-awards-zion-institute-80k-301220707.html

SOURCE Zion Institute

