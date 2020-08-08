08.08.2020 15:01:00

THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes releases trailer August 8th in 15 languages for sequel to one of the top watched documentaries of all time

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THRIVE: What on Earth Will it Take? is one of the most widely viewed documentaries in history with over 90 million views across 27 different languages. Released in November 2011, the unconventional documentary lifted the veil on what is truly happening in our world by uncovering the global consolidation of power in nearly every aspect of our lives. 

THRIVE I connected breakthroughs in science, consciousness, and activism, offering real solutions, empowering us with unprecedented and bold strategies for reclaiming our lives and future. The creators, Foster Gamble and Kimberly Carter Gamble, prepared a powerful trailer to air on August 8, 2020 for their sequel which answers "what on earth it will take" with THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes. 

THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes brings viewers behind the scenes with the people and innovations that have the power to transform life for everyone. It follows a journey across the globe investigating the most promising solutions in energy, health, consciousness, and non-coercive self-organizing while unpacking the underlying science, principles, and strategies that make them possible. Inspiring trans-political, grassroots, and decentralized solutions THRIVE II offers practical tools for reclaiming authority over our lives, an endeavor more significant by the failures of governments and authoritative institutions amid the pandemic and civil unrest sweeping the globe. The film will be released September 26, 2020 in 15 languages to a world disenchanted with the status quo and hungry for hope, grounded in solutions. 

Following the release of the first film, over a thousand innovators from around the world reached out to the ThriveOn team eager to share their inventions and join the movement.

"Many feared their inventions were so challenging to the status quo that they already had been or might be suppressed," said Foster Gamble. "The inspiring response prompted Kimberly and me to journey across Africa, China, Thailand, Egypt, Europe, Costa Rica, Mexico, and all over the United States along with a team of engineers, doctors, and other experts to vet various breakthroughs."

These interactions with global innovators are accompanied by on-camera commentary from prominent scientists and philosophers such as Nassim Haramein, Gregg Braden, Dr. Kelly Brogan, Bruce Lipton, Larken Rose, and others.  

In this new era where the old systems rarely work for anyone but the financial elite who perpetuate them, THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes offers actionable solutions, a behind the scenes unveiling of bold breakthrough innovations, empowering new paradigms for creating a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

About ThriveOn:
ThriveOn aims to educate, empower, and ignite our human potential to restore the wholeness of natural systems, aligning with the unified field and with each other to create a thriving world.
THRIVE II Press Kit: https://www.thriveon.com/thrive-ii-press-kit
THRIVE II Press Request: https://www.thriveon.com/request-form/
For more information about becoming an affiliate visit: https://www.thriveon.com/affiliate-sign-up

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thrive-ii-this-is-what-it-takes-releases-trailer-august-8th-in-15-languages-for-sequel-to-one-of-the-top-watched-documentaries-of-all-time-301108579.html

SOURCE ThriveOn

