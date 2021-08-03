SMI 12’143 -0.2%  SPI 15’609 -0.3%  Dow 34’728 -0.3%  DAX 15’520 -0.3%  Euro 1.0727 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’112 -0.1%  Gold 1’813 0.0%  Bitcoin 34’745 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9041 -0.1%  Öl 71.3 -2.6% 
03.08.2021 15:53:00

Threekit Announces Engagement Ring Configurator, a Customization Package Designed to Give Jewelers' a Best-in-Class eCommerce Shopping Experience, Fast

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Threekit has announced the launch of its exclusive Engagement Ring Configurator, a real-time ring customization experience for jewelers. With Engagement Ring Configurator, jewelry brands can empower their customers to create a ring to their specifications using Threekit's Virtual Photographer. When ring shoppers interact with their personalized piece by changing gemstones, features, metals, and settings, they get more engaged with the product and gain the confidence to buy. 

Threekit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Threekit)

Jewelry brands can help their customers create a ring to their specifications using Threekit's Virtual Photographer. 

Threekit Configurable Virtual Photographer™️ for Jewelry
The ability to personalize has become a customer expectation, especially in the jewelry industry and particularly when it comes to engagement rings. Customers want to change key features while shopping online, and they want to see those changes reflected instantaneously. Additionally, high-quality visual fidelity is critical when assessing the quality of gems and metals. Until now, providing for these customization and image quality specifications has been a massive challenge to address.   

Threekit enables jewelry brands to create almost limitless ring customizations and see the finished product with peerless clarity, all via Virtual Photographer. They can also select whether to view the ring on a turntable or on a model hand with a selection of different skin tones. With Engagement Ring Configurator, they can implement these solutions within 3 months, starting at only $15k

Other jewelry brands have seen incredible results that go beyond simple engagement and conversion solely from implementing Threekit's Virtual Photographer. For example, jewelry designer Lindsey Scoggins experienced a significant uptick of user time-on-site, which resulted in a 28% increase in web traffic within six weeks of launching this custom experience. 

Comments on the News
"We've heard from a lot of jewelers, especially since the onset of COVID-19," said Matt Gorniak, CEO at Threekit. "They were facing major challenges revolving around the ability to sell custom, luxury rings in a virtual setting. We're proud that the Engagement Ring Configurator gives businesses of any size the ability to provide this kind of experience, and quickly."

 Additional Resources

  • Follow Threekit on Twitter: @threekit

About Threekit

Threekit let's brands create amazing product visuals at a massive scale with interactive 3D, Virtual Photography, and Augmented Reality.

Threekit works by marrying your product catalog with 3D artistry and technology. Discerning brands like TaylorMade, Duluth Trading, and Ciroc use Threekit because it drives a 40% increase in conversion, a 90% reduction in photography costs, and 80% reduction in returns. 

With Threekit, Crate & Barrel created three million hyper-realistic images in a month at a fraction of the cost of traditional photography.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/threekit-announces-engagement-ring-configurator-a-customization-package-designed-to-give-jewelers-a-best-in-class-ecommerce-shopping-experience-fast-301347125.html

SOURCE Threekit

﻿

