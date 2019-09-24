Three-Time Champion Nabbed Another Golden Win in Celcom Game Hero

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techninier Sdn Bhd, a mobile social gaming platform provider in collaboration with Celcom Axiata Bhd, completed the 7th Celcom Game Hero - Super Jones with yet another bang as Teoh Khay Sheng was crowned champion the fourth time by Celcom Game Hero.

The 25-year-old from Kedah brought home the grand prize of RM100,000 in cash defeating the rest with a whooping top score of 589792 during the one-hour live tournament standoff. Teoh has also previously emerged victorious in the last three tournaments - Celcom Game Hero: Kill Shot Legacy in April 2018, Celcom Game Hero: Knight Clash in December 2018 and Celcom Game Hero: Space Rider - Star Hunt in April 2019.

Coming in second place was Oh Boon Jin, aged 36 from Selangor winning a cash prize worth RM60,000 with 332957points. Followed by Muhammad Nazir, aged 32 from Sabah, who walked away with a cash prize worth RM40,000 ranking himself in third place with 276300 points. Meanwhile, fourth to sixth place finalists won themselves RM10,000 each whereas the remaining three winners received RM5,000 each.

All winners were presented with their respective prizes by Alan Pei, Chief Technology Officer of Techninier and Abdul Rahman Bin Haji Mohamed Suhaimi, Head of Digital, VAS & Partnership of Celcom Axiata Berhad at @The Pantheon eSports Centre in Subang Jaya.

Both Techninier and Celcom strive to deliver the best competitive mobile games in the market and a unique mobile gaming experience for gamers in the country. It is about continuing the journey to take eSports to greater heights in this digital lifestyle.

