Three-Phase Inverter Launch Powers Up FIMER's Range

VIMERCATE, Italy, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With renewable energy, led by solar power, potentially making up 80 percent of the growth in electricity generation over the next decade[1], FIMER introduces its new PVS-10/33-TL three-phase string inverter solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

According to the International Energy Agency, it is now consistently cheaper to generate electricity by capturing the sun's energy than by burning coal or natural gas in most countries. Designed to cater for the increasing demand for flexibility in commercial and industrial sectors, the new range extends FIMER's existing string inverter portfolio to offer a host of additional performance features and address any kind of application.

Commenting on the launch FIMER's Chairman Filippo Carzaniga said: "Last year was challenging for the sector, but the one thing we know for sure is that demand for solar power will continue to increase over the next 10 years. In response, our team of R&D and Product Management experts built on their extensive experience in inverter manufacturing to create our impressive new PVS-10/12.5/15-TL and PVS-20/30/33-TL platforms."

Available in outputs from 10 kW to 33 kW, the string inverters offer high power density and strong energy harvesting potential. With most advanced in-built digital capabilities PVS-10/33-TL is designed for simplicity. It is flexible enough to fit anywhere and can be easily installed in new or existing plants to provide lower installation and maintenance costs.

For installers, the new PVS-10/33-TL platforms offer key benefits, including quick installation, easy handling and maintenance and fast commissioning with FIMER's Installer for Solar Inverters app.

The inverters feature current monitoring on each string, which can reach up to 1100 Vdc input voltage, allowing for longer strings as well as the ability to operate across wider temperature ranges.

For ease of operation, the fuse-free design removes the need for maintenance and on-site interventions, due to fuse faults. To guarantee longer plant life, the inverters have optional Potential Induced Degradation (PID) prevention to secure PV module performance over time.

Tommaso Landi, FIMER's Global Product Manager for Commercial & Industrial Solutions, added: "Our PVS-10/33-TL delivers on what really makes a difference to our customers, without compromises: flexibility of PV plant design, cost-convenient integration within communication and control architectures and openness to new technologies such as bifacial modules. It is an all-rounder through and through."

In line with the ever-increasing PV module currents, as in the case of bifacial modules, the range has been designed with higher input current readiness on the 20, 30 and 33 versions. Another major advantage is the inclusion of an integrated zero export system, which delivers savings on BoS and removes the need for expensive additional devices.

Integrated Wifi/Ethernet for TCP/IP networking allows for cost efficient networking and off the shelf replacements. And, for retrofit applications, the inverter range offers unique DC side flexibility.

FIMER's new PVS-10/12.5/15-TL and PVS-20/30/33-TL platforms will be launched in Italy, France, Germany, Thailand, India and Australia in January 2021, followed by a global rollout planned in the first half of the year.

About FIMER

FIMER is the fourth largest solar inverter supplier in the world. Specializing in solar inverters and mobility systems, it has over 1100 employees worldwide and offers a comprehensive solar solutions portfolio across all applications. FIMER's skills are further strengthened by its bold and agile approach that sees it consistently invest in R&D. With a presence in 26 countries together with local training centers and manufacturing hubs, FIMER remains close to its customers and the ever-evolving dynamics of the energy industry.

Following the acquisition and integration of ABB's solar inverter business in the first quarter of 2020, and under the umbrella of the renewed FIMER brand the newly acquired solar inverter portfolio continues to carry the ABB brand under trademark licence agreement. www.fimer.com

