20.08.2021 03:49:00

Three Moody Law Group Attorneys Recognized for Real Estate Expertise by Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Moody Law Group real estate attorneys are being recognized among the best in their practice area in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

The honorees are firm founder John S. Moody Jr. and veteran practitioners Tania Hovel and Gwen Smith.

Mr. Moody Jr. also earned additional recognition and has been named the Houston real estate law "Lawyer of the Year." This special designation is reserved for the lawyers who receive the highest overall peer feedback in a specific region and practice area. 

The 2022 edition also marks the first time Ms. Smith and Ms. Hovel have been named to Best Lawyers.  

"Having the talent and expertise of our team recognized by our peers is the best kind of honor," said Mr. Moody. "Congratulations to my colleagues Gwen and Tania for their inaugural selection to Best Lawyers, and thank you to everyone who contributed to our recognition this year."

Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Moody has more than 20 years of experience in the field. He is a respected leader in real estate matters involving development, leasing, acquisitions, sales and financing. His expertise and strong ties to the community have made him a frequent speaker at industry events, and he is often quoted in commercial real estate publications. Most recently, his commentary "These are the 6 Biggest Lingering COVID Issues Affecting Real Estate" was featured in Bisnow Houston.

Ms. Hovel focuses her practice on commercial transactions, including retail, office and industrial leasing, acquisitions, sales and development, finance, and general corporate matters. Before joining Moody Law, she advised clients on both corporate and real estate matters at other prominent firms.

Ms. Smith has an extensive background in commercial real estate law with a focus on leasing, representing both landlords and tenants in their negotiations. Her client list includes leading national and regional retailers and restaurants. She joined Moody Law as a contract attorney in 2012 before being named of counsel.

First published in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America is the U.S. legal industry's oldest peer-review guide for showcasing the country's top attorneys. Honorees are selected through a rigorous process that includes confidential evaluations by other lawyers in the same and related specialties. For a complete list of this year's honorees, visit  http://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About Moody Law Group, PLLC:
Moody Law Group is a Houston-based law firm that focuses exclusively on complex commercial real estate matters. With a team composed of seasoned and board-certified real estate attorneys, the firm remains one of the most experienced and uniquely equipped teams to guide developers, property owners, financial institutions, investors, retailers, and private equity funds through their legal and real estate challenges. To learn more about Moody Law Group's commercial real estate expertise, visit www.moodylawgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Jennie Bui-McCoy
800-559-4534
Jennie@androvett.com 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-moody-law-group-attorneys-recognized-for-real-estate-expertise-by-best-lawyers-in-america-301359549.html

SOURCE Moody Law Group PLLC

﻿

