Three Hightower Advisory Groups Named on the Financial Times' 2020 List of Top 300 RIAs

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Hightower advisory businesses, The Bahnsen Group of Newport Beach, Calif., Fairport Wealth/Luma Wealth Advisors of Cleveland, Ohio and VWG Wealth Management of Vienna, Va. have been included on the 2020 FT 300, an annual list of the top 300 registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States compiled by the Financial Times.

"It comes as no surprise to see these three wealth management businesses honored by the Financial Times," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "The Bahnsen Group, Fairport Wealth/Luma Wealth Advisors and VWG Wealth Management work tirelessly every day to provide their clients with thoughtful, holistic advice to help them achieve their financial dreams. We are incredibly proud to have them in the Hightower community and congratulate them on this achievement."

Hightower offers independent-minded advisory businesses a capital-rich partner and customizable suite of services designed to help accelerate both organic and inorganic growth. In addition to capital, Hightower provides an advanced, integrated advisor platform – including technology, compliance, accounting, payroll, human resources, investment research/due diligence and marketing services. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to business development consulting and education, leadership and team development, economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a supportive advisor community.

The Financial Times' formula for grading FT 300 applicants takes into consideration the RIA's AUM, asset growth, the company's age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record and online accessibility. To view the full list, visit: https://www.ft.com/content/6a45556e-6c21-4770-bc94-468fee0de563

About Hightower:

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

