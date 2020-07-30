+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
30.07.2020 21:16:00

Three Hightower Advisory Groups Named on the Financial Times' 2020 List of Top 300 RIAs

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Hightower advisory businesses, The Bahnsen Group of Newport Beach, Calif., Fairport Wealth/Luma Wealth Advisors of Cleveland, Ohio and VWG Wealth Management of Vienna, Va. have been included on the 2020 FT 300, an annual list of the top 300 registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States compiled by the Financial Times.

(PRNewsfoto/HighTower)

"It comes as no surprise to see these three wealth management businesses honored by the Financial Times," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "The Bahnsen Group, Fairport Wealth/Luma Wealth Advisors and VWG Wealth Management work tirelessly every day to provide their clients with thoughtful, holistic advice to help them achieve their financial dreams. We are incredibly proud to have them in the Hightower community and congratulate them on this achievement."

Hightower offers independent-minded advisory businesses a capital-rich partner and customizable suite of services designed to help accelerate both organic and inorganic growth. In addition to capital, Hightower provides an advanced, integrated advisor platform – including technology, compliance, accounting, payroll, human resources, investment research/due diligence and marketing services. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to business development consulting and education, leadership and team development, economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a supportive advisor community.

The Financial Times' formula for grading FT 300 applicants takes into consideration the RIA's AUM, asset growth, the company's age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record and online accessibility. To view the full list, visit: https://www.ft.com/content/6a45556e-6c21-4770-bc94-468fee0de563

About Hightower:
Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:
Patty Buchanan
JConnelly
(973) 567-9415
pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-hightower-advisory-groups-named-on-the-financial-times-2020-list-of-top-300-rias-301103445.html

SOURCE Hightower

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 191.45
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.25 %
Nestle 109.92
-0.69 %
Novartis 76.36
-0.97 %
Givaudan 3’738.00
-1.01 %
LafargeHolcim 43.25
-2.61 %
Alcon 55.24
-3.56 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.30
-3.80 %
Zurich Insur Gr 336.40
-3.80 %
Swiss Re 71.22
-4.35 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:55
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
11:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
11:00
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
07:54
SMI-Anleger warten auf Impulse
07:52
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien – Zykliker für das Positivszenario / Edelmetalle – Gold und Silber glänzen
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:12
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger gewinnt kräftig
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen bewegen sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen bewegen sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich leichter. Die US-Aktienmärkten zeigen sich nach einem verlustreichen Start inzwischen uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB