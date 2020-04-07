07.04.2020 14:17:00

THREAD Launching Studies Featuring COVID-19 Clinical Trial Risk Mitigation Tools

DURHAM, N.C., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD, an innovative technology provider that enables decentralized clinical research with Virtual Visits and eCOA, is partnering with its biopharma and contract research organization (CRO) customers through a specialized offering to rapidly support study-specific COVID-19 risk mitigation plans. Initial studies are now launching using THREAD's decentralized research platform that is available in more than 40 countries.

THREAD Express includes a specific subset of features available as part of the broader THREAD technology platform and services to support remote eConsent, telehealth Virtual Visits and source document management. Capabilities included in this offering can be used to:

  • Remotely capture compliant electronic consent
  • Conduct on-demand (anytime) telehealth Virtual Visits directly between sites/healthcare providers and participants who may be unable to travel or attend an in-clinic visit
  • Enable sites to remotely upload source documents for remote data monitoring by clinical teams

Using THREAD Express, customers can deploy solutions that are intended to be aligned with recent guidance provided by regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, to help manage clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are supporting our customers to rapidly launch eConsent and Virtual Visit solutions to continue their research studies during this unprecedented time," says John Reites, president, THREAD. "It has been remarkable to see our customers, sites, regulators, IRBs/ECs and partners come together to address the current challenges that we are facing due to COVID-19."

THREAD has non-exclusive alliances with the following companies to provide comprehensive COVID-19 risk mitigation solutions:

  • MRN - the largest international provider of specialist community clinical trial support, helping patients participate in trials while remaining in their homes, across all major clinical research countries spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Australasia.
  • Advarra - IRB reviews and research compliance consulting services; offering priority reviews for coronavirus-related studies and free resources for researchers.

THREAD has developed a series of resources to support customers as they navigate the options available to enable Virtual Visits and conduct remote data monitoring. These resources are available and can be provided by sending an email to info@threadresearch.com.

About THREAD
THREAD is an innovative provider of a proprietary, decentralized research platform and suite of supporting services used by biopharma, CROs and life science organizations to remotely capture data from participants and sites during, in-between and in lieu of in-clinic visits – securely through one unified platform. THREAD's platform and supporting services are helping customers to reduce study launch timelines, reduce study budgets with Virtual Visits and bring studies from the clinic to patients' homes. THREAD provides key platform features such as eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, sensors, reminders and telehealth Virtual Visits to support remote data capture, hybrid virtual studies with Virtual Visits and fully decentralized studies in key therapeutic areas. Visit www.THREADresearch.com to learn more.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thread-launching-studies-featuring-covid-19-clinical-trial-risk-mitigation-tools-301036043.html

SOURCE THREAD

