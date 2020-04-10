+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 14:00:00

Thrasio Raises $100 Million in Fresh Capital

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio, the largest acquirer of Amazon third-party private label businesses, has secured over $100 million in fresh capital, including $75 million in Series B Preferred equity and $35 million in additional debt capacity bringing total capital raised to over a quarter billion dollars. The Series B values the company at over $700mm - a 32x increase in valuation in the last 12 months (since the March '19 Series Seed financing).

(PRNewsfoto/Thrasio)

In the last 18 months, (i) gross revenue has grown from zero to over $200,000,000 (Pro Forma TTM revenue), (ii) Thrasio has acquired over 40 businesses (and integrated them onto its proprietary operating platform), and (iii) the team has grown 10x in size (including 20 new hires in the last three weeks). Thrasio has also been profitable since inception, and now has over $35mm in Pro Forma TTM EBITDA.

In an effort to be somewhat less boring than the typical press release, we'll skip the typical boilerplate, and just share a few quotes from people who've done business with us.

  • Says Ben (who sold Beast Gear, a fitness equipment brand, to Thrasio): "I was amazed at how smoothly my sale went. We were eager for a quick and lucrative exit, and Thrasio's keen eye and streamlined system were remarkable. They did everything they said they were going to do and more."
  • Says Jason Finger (a Seed investor and founder of Seamless): "I love what Josh Silberstein and Carlos Cashman (the co-CEOs of Thrasio) are doing. They've built one of the fastest-growing companies in recent memory - and they've done it thoughtfully and collaboratively, without sacrificing operational discipline. It's the embodiment of two awesome humans building a business that is a clear implementation of their values and vision."
  • Says Alex Urdea (partner at Upper90, Thrasio's first lender): "Companies like Thrasio are the reason we started Upper90. Thrasio had a truly innovative business model, strong unit economics, a large moat, and experienced founders, but most other lenders chose to focus on its short operating history and the amount of equity that had been raised. Upper90 understood the opportunity - and Thrasio's needs. We created a facility providing timely capital, operational flexibility, and the ability to scale. The initial commitment has now been upsized by over 20x."
  • Says Tiki Barber (All Pro Running Back)  and fan of Thrasio brands: "Staying fit requires attention to your whole body...that's why I use the URBNfit Exercise Ball to help me recover after every workout. I also work with Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue mats when I'm at the office. They make me feel like I'm standing on clouds and are the perfect accessory for my stand-up desk."
  • Says Brandi Chastain (World Cup & Olympic Soccer Champion) and fan of Thrasio brands: "As a world champion, I know what it's like to push my muscles to the limit; that's why I use Vybe Massage to help my body recover after every workout. I also love Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator… to make my home smell fresh and citrus clean."
  • Says Stephanie Fox (employee #3 and SVP of Brand Operations), "Thrasio is that rare place that offers a fun, laid back workplace while simultaneously being highly organized and driven to succeed. I love being a part of this company - and if our 99% employee retention rate is any indication, I'm not the only one who feels that way."

Thrasio is the world's largest acquirer of Amazon third-party private label businesses, having integrated over 40 businesses into their industry-leading operating platform. The Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) ecosystem acts as a unique launchpad for brand success, but as small sellers' niche brands evolve into multimillion-dollar businesses they become complex and capital constrained, prompting many sellers to seek a successful exit. Thrasio purchases these category-leading brands - known for selling everyday products - for a typical purchase price of $1+ million, giving small business owners their hard-won payout. Thrasio then onboards, optimizes, and operates this suite of brands, expanding their reach through marketing, search, product development, and supply chain management, leading to substantial financial and operating growth.

Fundraising was led by existing insiders and included participation from (among others) Peak6, Upper90, WTI, and River Park Ventures.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thrasio-raises-100-million-in-fresh-capital-301038622.html

SOURCE Thrasio

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck
KW 15: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB