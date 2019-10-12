12.10.2019 05:02:00

Thousands to Strike against ASARCO's Unfair Labor Practices

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that about 2,000 hourly workers at five ASARCO LLC, locations in Arizona and Texas voted overwhelmingly to strike against unfair labor practices rather than to accept the Grupo México subsidiary's so-called "last, best and final" offer.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

USW District 12 Director Robert LaVenture said that workers who sacrificed to sustain the company during past downturns have earned and deserve a fair contract with better and more secure earnings, benefits and pensions, but ASARCO has proposed the precise opposite.

ASARCO's four-year contract proposal insulted union members at all of the facilities by including no wage increase for nearly two-thirds of workers, freezing the existing pension plan, and more than doubling the out-of-pocket contribution individual workers already pay for health care, LaVenture said.

"Working 12-hour shifts in an open-pit mine, smelter or refinery is difficult and dangerous, and ASARCO employees have not had a wage increase in 10 years," LaVenture said. "These workers deserve a contract that reflects their contributions."

LaVenture said that the USW is willing to resume bargaining and ready to meet as long as necessary to negotiate a fair contract, and urged his management counterparts to make resolving the labor dispute an urgent priority.

"We cannot allow ASARCO managers – even when directed by Grupo executives in Mexico City – to pick and choose which U.S. labor laws and standards apply to them, and the company can't expect to roll back generations of collective bargaining progress without a fight."

"Management has tested these employees for years, and we've met their challenges each step along the way," LaVenture said. "When we march together for fairness and justice at ASARCO, we are delivering a unified message that the company's attacks on our livelihoods must end and that we are standing up for respect and dignity from this employer."

Late in the evening of Friday, Oct. 11, after the counting of ballots, the USW, on behalf of itself and the nine other unions representing ASARCO workers, provided 48 hours' notice to terminate the extension agreement under which the parties have worked since December 1, 2018.

Following the termination of the extension agreement, picketing will begin simultaneously at ASARCO's Arizona properties at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Sunday, Oct. 13 and at 1:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Monday, Oct. 14 at its Amarillo, Texas, facility.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592; tmontana@usw.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thousands-to-strike-against-asarcos-unfair-labor-practices-300937441.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

