Thousand Hills: Where Does Your Food Come From?

CLEARWATER, Minn., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your mind and body the healthiest it could be? What is your immune system like? Where and how often are you buying groceries? Recently we have all been forced to consider these questions more than ever, not only for our own health but for the health of the planet. If you have found yourself questioning topics like this, now is a perfect time to consider upgrading your diet and shopping at your local independent grocers and community food co-ops. They work diligently every day to source the highest integrity, cleanest food available. Grocery shopping at stores such as these is the number one thing you can do to become a more health conscious shopper, while also voting with your dollars and positively affecting the U.S. food system. Unfortunately, we have learned the hard way how risky it is to be dependent on other countries for our essential goods.

When grocery shopping, be on the lookout for protein products that are 100% grass-fed, lifetime grazed, and third party certified by reputable agencies like the American Grassfed Association (AGA). Thousand Hills, certified by the AGA, raises their animals with regenerative agriculture practices utilizing holistic managed grazing techniques that rebuild topsoil, increase biodiversity, maximize photosynthesis/sequester carbon while improving our watershed. The company also adheres to strict standards of NO feedlot confinement, NO antibiotics, NO synthetic hormones, NO grains, and NO GMO plants in their diets— never, ever!

Using regenerative agriculture practices, Thousand Hills is currently improving 500,000 acres across the United States. They work with 50 dedicated family farms and 4 regional processing facilities to process close to farmers and consumers, which ultimately cuts down on transportation emissions, provides a nimbler supply chain, while supporting rural economies across the nation.

During this challenging time, Thousand Hills is working overtime to refill the supply chain and restock products on the shelves in a timely manner for consumers. They appreciate all the effort of dedicated family farmers thoughtfully raising outstanding cattle, truck drivers, processors, store employees, and all others working behind the scenes to feed the people of the U.S. a high quality, healthful product.

As always, and especially now, Thousand Hills feels extremely fortunate to contribute to a thriving ecosystem, regenerative soils, healthy cattle, along with an opportunity to improve the health of people and the planet. To learn more visit www.thousandhillslifetimegrazed.com and be sure to check out the film: Regenerative Renegades featuring farmer and owner, Matt Maier.

Thousand Hills has complete confidence in their team, communities, animals, and of course, consumers, to successfully work together through this crisis. The sun will come up again.

