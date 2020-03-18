Thought Technology's New Synergy Solution Software: What BioSignals Can Tell You About Group Dynamics

MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family counsellors, marriage/couples therapists, and those interested in group dynamics can monitor users' bio signals to provide rapid insight into their perceptions of events. Imagine if a couple's counsellor could see the impact one partners' words might have on the other. What if they could measure the level of engagement of each individual in the therapeutic process, then tailor their methods to encourage responsiveness and discourage "fight" responses before they start?

This example is just one of the many applications of the new Synergy Solution software used in combination with Thought Technology's wireless eVu TPS® sensor that collects and analyses physiological data. Applied to a single finger, the wireless sensor measures three stress metrics: skin conductance, heart rate variability, and temperature and displays the collected data on screen in real-time. With this information, clients can practice self-regulation with competitive or cooperative settings/games and will learn to better cope with stress and enhance resilience.

The Synergy Solution was designed as a simple, attractive, and entertaining solution for data monitoring and self-regulation training for two users. The suite consists of 3 easy-to-understand recording sessions:

Data Monitoring – which allows the clinician to examine feedback from various modalities and draw their own observations.

Cooperative Biofeedback Self-Regulation Training – in which subjects practice self-regulation as a group. All users have their own specific threshold-based training goal. Individual feedback is given to each user when achieving their individual goal, and global feedback is given when all users achieve their goals simultaneously.

Competitive Biofeedback Self-Regulation Training – in which subjects learn and practice self-regulation via feedback that regards everyone as competing individuals. All users have their own specific threshold-based training goal. Individual feedback is given to the user when achieving their goal.

Synergy Solution is also ideal for sport psychologists, coaches, and performance therapists that work with teams of athletes. Training two individuals simultaneously saves time and allows the trainer to tap into the innate competitiveness of elite athletes using the competitive training mode. Corporate or wellness coaches that run courses on stress management and performance may wish to train colleagues in cooperative sessions, while clinicians in private practice may want to challenge their clients to outperform them at a self-regulation task to create a motivating and fun environment.

About Thought Technology Ltd.

Founded in 1975, Thought Technology is the world's leading biofeedback and physiological instrument manufacturer. Its products are used as an essential part of many therapeutic treatments and clinical assessment protocols in over 85 countries and are used by tens of thousands of clinicians in thousands of medical institutions.

Always supportive of new research and development ideas, Thought Technology Ltd. has encouraged a number of special interest groups and clinicians to create cutting edge applications for its instrumentation. Thought Technology Ltd. equipment is now being used in telemedicine, web-based monitoring and biofeedback, sports training, research in human-machine interface, physiology-driven multimedia environments and virtual reality. Constantly striving to improve the quality of the products and services, TTL has obtained, and maintains, ISO 13485, and CE certification for the organization and products.

SOURCE Thought Technology