SMI 11’922 0.5%  SPI 15’308 0.4%  Dow 34’299 -0.3%  DAX 15’730 0.4%  Euro 1.0896 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’144 0.3%  Gold 1’858 -0.4%  Bitcoin 35’908 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8982 0.0%  Öl 74.2 1.6% 

16.06.2021 00:06:00

Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™ Wins Telly Award

ANNANDALE, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™ announced today that its episode "Hot Sauce" has been named a Silver Winner for Non-Broadcast, General-Nature/Wildlife in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies.

In 2020, Thornton "Thor" Giese developed his own series of experiential science videos, Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™, which was picked up by the Emmy-winning Into the Outdoors network, which currently airs on PBS in 27 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The science academy tackles the elements of earth, air, fire and water in fun and relatable ways. Exploring these elements through science, history, language, food and great stories, Thor taps into his experience as an archaeologist and museum educator to bring the subjects alive for the audience.

"I am so blown away and honored to be recognized with a Telly Award. It has been a remarkable year and validates all the hard work my team and I have done to create fun, engaging and educational science videos. I am so proud to be a part of the esteemed list of winners."

"In the face of a year like no other, Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™ has continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work," said Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience."

On his website, Thor features his science and cooking segments, as well as recommendations on books, podcasts and other ponderings.

About Thor Giese & Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™

Combining his love for science with a passion for education, beginning in 2020, Thor developed a series of experiential science videos, Thor's Outdoor Science Academy, where he tackles the elements of earth, air, fire and water. Exploring these elements through science, history, language, food and great stories, Thor is entertaining and educating viewers of all ages on our great big world of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Follow on social media at: 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council — an industry body of more than 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, Storyhunter, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP and Social Media Week.

Related Images

thors-outdoor-science-academy.png
Thor's Outdoor Science Academy

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thors-outdoor-science-academy-wins-telly-award-301313115.html

SOURCE Thor's Outdoor Science Academy

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15.06.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Fussball EM - Zählen Sponsoren und Ausstattern zu den Gewinnern?
15.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15.06.21 Marktüberblick: Nordex mit Großauftrag gesucht
15.06.21 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
15.06.21 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Clariant-Aktien nach Verkauf des Pigmentgeschäfts nur kurzzeitig im Plus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
TUI verzeichnet deutlichen Nachfrageschub für Sommer und Herbst - TUI-Aktie verliert
Wall Street beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
UBS-Aktie gefragt: UBS holt Technologie-Manager zurück
Implenia erhält Auftrag für Bahnstrecke in Norditalien - Aktien sehr stark
Coinbase-Rivale: Kraken launcht Krypto-App in den USA
Molecular Partners-Aktie knickt ein: COVID-19-Kandidat erhält von FDA Fast-Track-Status
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kündigt für Fachkongress EAN Vielzahl an Daten aus Neuro-Portfolio an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit