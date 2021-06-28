Thorne Launches Better Health Campaign in Partnership with Professional Athletes Ajee' Wilson, Gail Devers and Katie Rainsberger, Showcasing the Science Behind Success

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne, the supplements and testing brand of Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and well-being, launched its Better Health campaign today, in collaboration with three professional runners: Ajee' Wilson, 800-meter U.S. record holder and Tokyo-bound; Gail Devers, retired two-time champion; and Katie Rainsberger, 13-time All-American. The partnerships bring together Thorne's expertise in nutritional supplements and individual testing, with Ajee', Gail and Katie's unique athletic abilities and successes, highlighting the importance of health and nutrition on performance.

"No matter who you are or what stage of life you are in – we at Thorne believe we're chasing the same goal – Better Health," said Chief Marketing Officer of Thorne HealthTech, Michelle Crow. "Ajee', Gail and Katie are extraordinary athletes and an inspiration to many – we are proud to welcome them into the Thorne family and showcase the stories and science behind their success."

Thorne provides consumers with one of the world's most innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health, delivered through its integrated platform of testing, supplements and digital health content. Through the Better Health campaign, Thorne strives to remind people – from professional athletes to the everyday wellness seeker – that the dream of better health is achievable by integrating Thorne's product offerings and at-home testing for people in all life stages.

"What I put into my body for training and recovery is just as important as the work put in on the track," said Ajee' Wilson, professional runner. "Thorne's focus on high-quality products and individual testing gives me peace of mind as I train for the biggest moments in my life. I love that the products I use meet my specific needs, while being held to the utmost standards of an NSF Certification with no banned substances."

Ajee' Wilson currently holds the U.S. record for the 800-meter event and is a seven-time USA Track & Field Champion. To support her active lifestyle, Ajee' takes Thorne's Basic Nutrients 2/Day, a complete multi-vitamin and mineral formula that contains key nutrients for foundational support.

Gail Devers is a retired track and field athlete, three-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time Olympian. She was the last American female to take home Gold in 1996 for the 100-meter dash. In 1991, near the beginning of her career, Devers was diagnosed with Graves' Disease and began radiation treatment as doctors threatened to amputate her feet. Devers recovered to become one of the most dominant sprinters and hurdlers of her time. While no longer competing at the same intensity at age 54, Gail prioritizes staying active and fit, and turns to Thorne for her healthy aging nutrition and recovery regimen, which includes Thorne's Amino Complex, Catalyte and Whey Protein Isolate before, during or after workouts.

Katie Rainsberger is a long-distance runner, 13-time All-American, and a graduate of the University of Washington. Working towards a 2024 Olympic debut, Katie relies on Thorne's Multi-Vitamin Elite and Iron Bisglycinate for daily body maintenance and refuels after hard workouts with a combination of Catalyte and Amino Complex.

The Better Health campaign is the first time Thorne is advertising on national television– it is also launching on out-of-home, digital and social. Additional information on Thorne and the Better Health campaign can be found at www.thorne.com.

About Thorne:

Thorne is a health and technology company, and one of two vertically integrated brands under Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. By combining testing with nutritional supplement interventions and diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne's technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take. Thorne is also a proud partner of several U.S. Olympic Teams. For more information visit www.thorne.com/

About Ajee' Wilson:

Ajee' currently holds the U.S. record for the 800m event, is a seven-time USA Track & Field Champion and recently qualified for this year's Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. From a young age, Ajee' has seen great success in track and field, winning gold medals in the 800m at the 2011 and 2012 World Youth Championships in Athletics. Since 2017, she has taken gold medals in the 600m, 800m, and 1000m events at the USA Indoor & Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Born in New Jersey, Ajee' currently resides in Philadelphia and runs for Adidas.

About Gail Devers:

With a career that saw her compete until the age of 40, Gail Devers is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and 13-time World Indoor and Outdoor medalist. In 1991, near the beginning of her career, Devers was diagnosed with Graves' Disease and began radiate treatment as doctors threatened to amputate her feet. Devers recovered to become one of the most dominant sprinters and hurdlers of her time. A 10-time USA Outdoor 100m hurdles champion, she is a two-time winner of the ESPY for Women's Track & Field Athlete of the Year. She was the last American female to take home Gold in 1996 for the 100-meter dash. In 2013, she was awarded the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award, an award presented to six distinguished former college student-athletes on the 25th anniversary of their college sports careers.

About Katie Rainsberger:

Katie Rainsberger is an American long-distance runner, 13-time All-American and a graduate of the University of Washington. Katie will be attending graduate school at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs, where she'll be able to run professionally through the program's partnership with the Olympic Training Center, working towards a 2024 Olympic debut.

