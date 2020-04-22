22.04.2020 00:13:00

THOR Industries' Pick Up America Initiative Provides Families With A Simple Way To Make An Impact This Earth Day

ELKHART, Ind., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, THOR Industries (NYSE:THO), the world's largest manufacturers of RVs, is asking campers, RVers and outdoor lovers alike to join in the pledge to Pick Up America

In partnership with KOA (Kampgrounds of America), the RV leader launched the initiative in May 2019 to help set a positive example and clean up trash from public lands. This year, while families are seeking suitable outdoor activities to explore, participants can join in the action and make a positive impact while still maintaining social distancing guidelines. 

"During these uncertain times, getting outside can provide a necessary escape from everyday anxieties and a way to reconnect with our vast natural surroundings," said Bob Martin, president & CEO of THOR Industries, Inc. "We surpassed our 2019 Pick Up America pledge goal by more than 450 percent and are looking to continue this positive trend. Our hope is to make a long-lasting difference to preserve our beautiful, natural landscape."

Since the program was introduced last year, with an original goal of 50 tons of trash pledged to be picked up, the team has had 468,699 bags pledged, amounting to approximately 234 tons. 

"While the stay at home order is in place in our home state, we are constantly looking for ways to keep busy and be useful, and help the environment," said Brandy Gleason, a Crossroads RV owner and THOR partner. "Our family is proud to support the Pick Up America movement, which has in turn created an entertaining activity to teach our kids about conservation and use up their extra energy. It is a great way to help keep our area clean and encourage others to do the same." 

To participate and pledge, simply visit PickUpAmerica.com. Participants should follow all local social distancing and safety guidelines, in addition to wearing gloves to safely pick up trash, monitoring children throughout the process and disposing of trash responsibly. To be featured on the Pick Up America website and show support for the initiative, participants can document their "pick up" by posting on their social channels using the hashtag #PickUpAmerica. 

About THOR Industries
THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of RVs. Founded in 1980 by Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein with the purchase of Airstream, Elkhart, IN-based THOR has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit: https://www.thorindustries.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/THOR Industries)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thor-industries-pick-up-america-initiative-provides-families-with-a-simple-way-to-make-an-impact-this-earth-day-301044796.html

SOURCE THOR Industries

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 164.60
2.49 %
Roche Hldg G 335.70
0.36 %
Givaudan 3’282.00
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 418.00
-1.55 %
Adecco Group 41.33
-1.62 %
ABB 16.51
-3.96 %
CS Group 7.63
-4.31 %
The Swatch Grp 188.40
-4.56 %
UBS Group 8.99
-4.68 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-10.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
21.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
21.04.20
Stimmung leicht gedämpft
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Historischer Ölpreiseinbruch: US-Öl-Kontrakt erstmals negativ
Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex folgten am Dienstag den negativen Vorgaben aus den USA und Asien. Die Wall Street wies kräftige Abschläge aus. Auch an den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB