THOR Industries' Pick Up America Initiative Provides Families With A Simple Way To Make An Impact This Earth Day

ELKHART, Ind., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, THOR Industries (NYSE:THO), the world's largest manufacturers of RVs, is asking campers, RVers and outdoor lovers alike to join in the pledge to Pick Up America .

In partnership with KOA (Kampgrounds of America), the RV leader launched the initiative in May 2019 to help set a positive example and clean up trash from public lands. This year, while families are seeking suitable outdoor activities to explore, participants can join in the action and make a positive impact while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.

"During these uncertain times, getting outside can provide a necessary escape from everyday anxieties and a way to reconnect with our vast natural surroundings," said Bob Martin, president & CEO of THOR Industries, Inc. "We surpassed our 2019 Pick Up America pledge goal by more than 450 percent and are looking to continue this positive trend. Our hope is to make a long-lasting difference to preserve our beautiful, natural landscape."

Since the program was introduced last year, with an original goal of 50 tons of trash pledged to be picked up, the team has had 468,699 bags pledged, amounting to approximately 234 tons.

"While the stay at home order is in place in our home state, we are constantly looking for ways to keep busy and be useful, and help the environment," said Brandy Gleason, a Crossroads RV owner and THOR partner. "Our family is proud to support the Pick Up America movement, which has in turn created an entertaining activity to teach our kids about conservation and use up their extra energy. It is a great way to help keep our area clean and encourage others to do the same."

To participate and pledge, simply visit PickUpAmerica.com . Participants should follow all local social distancing and safety guidelines, in addition to wearing gloves to safely pick up trash, monitoring children throughout the process and disposing of trash responsibly. To be featured on the Pick Up America website and show support for the initiative, participants can document their "pick up" by posting on their social channels using the hashtag #PickUpAmerica.

