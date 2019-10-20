+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
Thomson Reuters Statement on CEO Succession Planning

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters today issued the following statement in response to media reports that an executive search firm has been retained to conduct a search for a new chief executive officer:  

"The Board of Directors considers succession planning and benchmarking for all key executives a matter of good governance. Hence, the Board and management continuously assess internal candidates and work with search firms to scan the external market."

David Thomson, Chairman of the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors added: "The Board is fully supportive of Jim Smith and his management team. We are aligned on strategy and direction. And, we are working closely with management to achieve continued success for years to come."

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.     

