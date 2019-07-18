Thomson Reuters Launches 'TR IGNITE' the Asia Pacific Technology Investment Programme, offering startups the opportunity to pitch for up to US $250,000

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters announced the launch of its technology investment programme, TR Ignite, for early stage start-ups in the legal and regulatory space across Asia Pacific. Founders of start-ups in these areas are invited to apply to the programme from now until 16 August 2019 by visiting tr.com/ignite.

Successful applicants will be invited to pitch at the TechLaw.Fest in Singapore on 5-6 September 2019. The investor pitch day will provide start-ups from all over Asia Pacific with the chance to secure a potential investment of up to US $250,000, alongside strategic collaboration with Thomson Reuters through its virtual incubator programme.

Through collaboration with Thomson Reuters, participants will benefit from access to a global customer footprint; partner resources including up to an additional US$100,000 worth of Amazon Web Services credit; and Thomson Reuters technology, data and mentorship from its Innovation Labs.

Jackie Rhodes, Head of Legal Professionals, Asia & Emerging Markets at Thomson Reuters said: "As a global business, we foster worldwide talent and innovation. We particularly believe in nurturing the talent and technologies emerging in the Asia Pacific region that will help tackle the next generation challenges that lawyers and compliance professionals face. For more than 150 years, businesses around the world have trusted Thomson Reuters to be their partner in an increasingly complex world. This trust is the force behind our constant drive to innovate."

One of the core pillars of the TR Ignite programme is to work collaboratively to enhance the existing ecosystem that fosters innovation across legal and regulatory technology. In collaboration with the Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) through TechLaw.Fest, qualifying start-ups will also be offered a place on GLIDE, the Singapore Academy of Law legal tech accelerator.

Paul Neo, chief operating officer of SAL comments: "In creating links between programmes like GLIDE and TR Ignite, we are expanding opportunities for technology start-ups to scale in a way that best supports their market opportunities and business goals. With programmes originating from a source of deep domain expertise, we are ensuring that we are solving the most critical challenges and opportunities facing legal practitioners in Asia Pacific."

To qualify for TR Ignite, applicants must fulfil a set of criteria, including:

Be an early-stage technology start-up (pre-series A funding) based in Asia Pacific

Have a prototype ready to demo, or be very near a working prototype

Have funding for (minimum) the next 6 months

Be available to present in person at TechLaw.Fest in Singapore from 4-6 September 2019 .

Detailed information about the programme is available online.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service -- Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

Tina Allen

Senior Director, Communications

tina.allen@thomsonreuters.com

+44-207-542-3789

+44-7766-922022

Archetype Agency Pty. Ltd.

Kelly Kerr / Shraddha Bhuyan

Kelly.kerr@archetype.co / shraddha.bhuyan@archetype.co

+61-2-9956-5733

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190711/2522080-1LOGO

SOURCE Thomson Reuters