DALLAS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced that it has closed the acquisition of Confirmation, a leading provider of secure audit confirmation services. Thomson Reuters previously announced on June 21 that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Confirmation, with completion of the acquisition subject to specified regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Confirmation, which provides digital confirmation services to more than 16,000 audit firms, 4,000 banks and departments and 5,000 law firms across 170 countries, is now part of the Tax & Accounting Professionals segment of Thomson Reuters.

Charlotte Rushton, president, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Thomson Reuters, said, "With the acquisition of Confirmation, we continue to fortify Thomson Reuters leadership in the tax, accounting and audit industry. The integration of Confirmation will enhance the capabilities of our Cloud Audit Suite, the most comprehensive cloud solution on the market which delivers integrated know-how and complete workflow management for audit professionals."

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACT

MEDIA

David Girardin

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

+1 646 223 4870

david.girardin@tr.com INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 646 223 5288

frank.golden@tr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-closes-acquisition-of-confirmation-300888486.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters