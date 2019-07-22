22.07.2019 12:30:00

Thomson Reuters Closes Acquisition of Confirmation

DALLAS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced that it has closed the acquisition of Confirmation, a leading provider of secure audit confirmation services. Thomson Reuters previously announced on June 21 that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Confirmation, with completion of the acquisition subject to specified regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

Confirmation, which provides digital confirmation services to more than 16,000 audit firms, 4,000 banks and departments and 5,000 law firms across 170 countries, is now part of the Tax & Accounting Professionals segment of Thomson Reuters.

Charlotte Rushton, president, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Thomson Reuters, said, "With the acquisition of Confirmation, we continue to fortify Thomson Reuters leadership in the tax, accounting and audit industry. The integration of Confirmation will enhance the capabilities of our Cloud Audit Suite, the most comprehensive cloud solution on the market which delivers integrated know-how and complete workflow management for audit professionals."

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACT

MEDIA
David Girardin
Vice President, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4870
david.girardin@tr.com 

INVESTORS
Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-closes-acquisition-of-confirmation-300888486.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Woche der Notenbank
10:11
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:08
Vontobel: derimail - Die Schweizer Lieblingswerte in diversen Währungen
09:15
SMI gibt 10.000er-Marke wieder ab
06:18
Daily Markets: SMI – Die Luft wird dünner / Visa – Ungebrochene Aufwärtsdynamik
19.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Engie SA, EDF, Enel
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 29: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Zweijahrestief
Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Kryptobulle hält einen Kursrückgang als positives Signal für den Bitcoin
Elon Musk ist überzeugt: Ein Tesla kann als Wertanlage bezeichnet werden
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Warum sich die Talfahrt des Britischen Pfund im August noch deutlich verschlimmern könnte
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Litecoinkurs, Etherkurs und Bitcoin Cash-Kurs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Montag kaum. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX bewegt sich um den Schluss vom Freitag. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten mit Verlusten in die neue Woche. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag mit roten Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB