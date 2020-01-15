+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
15.01.2020 22:15:00

Thomson Reuters Appoints Kirk E. Arnold to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced the appointment of Kirk E. Arnold to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

"Kirk brings significant experience leading global technology businesses. We look forward to her contributions in the boardroom as Thomson Reuters increasingly focuses on connecting professional communities with open, cloud-based platforms that draw together trusted information, innovative technology and deep domain expertise," said David Thomson, chairman of Thomson Reuters.

Ms. Arnold, 60, has spent over 30 years as an executive in the technology industry. She is currently an Executive‐in‐Residence at General Catalyst Ventures, where she works with management teams to help scale and drive growth by providing mentorship, operational and strategic support. She was previously CEO of Data Intensity, a cloud‐based data, applications and analytics managed service provider. Prior to that, Ms. Arnold was COO of Avid, a technology provider in the media industry, and CEO and President of Keane, Inc., then a publicly traded global services provider. She has also held senior leadership roles at Computer Sciences Corp., Fidelity Investments and IBM. In addition, she was founder and CEO of NerveWire, a management consulting and systems integration provider. 

Ms. Arnold is a member of the boards of directors of Ingersoll Rand, a global electronics manufacturer, The Predictive Index, a global provider of talent optimization and employee engagement software, and Solstice, a provider of community solar technology and services. Ms. Arnold is also on the board of trustees of the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council and the Commonwealth Institute. In addition, she is a Senior Lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management and an advisor to the Center for MIT Entrepreneurship.

Ms. Arnold was appointed to the Thomson Reuters Board's Audit Committee and Human Resources Committee.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services.  Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS


MEDIA

 

David Girardin

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

+1 646 223 4870

david.girardin@tr.com

INVESTORS

 

Frank J. Golden

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 646 223 5288

frank.golden@tr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-appoints-kirk-e-arnold-to-the-board-of-directors-300987781.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:05
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16:01
Vontobel: Subscription Economy - Ein ganz neues Erfolgsmodell
13:30
Gold profitiert von neuer Verunsicherung
09:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
08:56
Banken helfen SMI auf die Sprünge
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Euro erholt sich etwas zum Dollar - Stabilisiert sich zum Franken
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Bossard-Aktie bricht ein: Bossard wächst 2019 nur dank Übernahmen
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Dow nach neuem Rekord mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow nach neuem Rekord mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt befand sich am Mittwoch auf Richtungssuche. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer tendierte derweil schwächer. An der Wall Street ging es zur Wochenmitte bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Abschläge verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;