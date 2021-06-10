SMI 11’788 0.0%  SPI 15’125 -0.2%  Dow 34’447 -0.4%  DAX 15’593 0.1%  Euro 1.0900 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’098 0.0%  Gold 1’878 -0.5%  Bitcoin 34’080 2.0%  Dollar 0.8956 0.0%  Öl 72.4 0.6% 
Thomson Reuters Aktie [Valor: 44834937 / ISIN: CA8849037095]
10.06.2021 13:07:00

Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Thomson Reuters
117.99 CAD -0.69%
TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board, and all of the nominees were previously directors of the company. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

David Thomson

439,679,401

99.12%

3,892,470

0.88%

Steve Hasker

441,621,751

99.56%

1,949,513

0.44%

Kirk E. Arnold

437,419,400

98.61%

6,152,135

1.39%

David W. Binet

427,519,512

96.38%

16,052,023

3.62%

W. Edmund Clark, C.M.

426,151,102

96.07%

17,420,433

3.93%

Michael E. Daniels

426,787,934

96.22%

16,783,601

3.78%

Kirk Koenigsbauer

442,928,412

99.86%

642,773

0.14%

Deanna Oppenheimer

443,186,047

99.91%

385,488

0.09%

Vance K. Opperman

431,378,519

97.25%

12,193,016

2.75%

Simon Paris

443,211,565

99.92%

359,970

0.08%

Kim M. Rivera

442,730,001

99.81%

841,534

0.19%

Barry Salzberg

437,710,997

98.68%

5,860,538

1.32%

Peter J. Thomson

430,821,179

97.13%

12,750,356

2.87%

Wulf von Schimmelmann

437,628,128

98.66%

5,943,407

1.34%

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA
 

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS
 

Frank J. Golden

Head of Investor Relations

+1 332 219 1111

frank.golden@tr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-announces-voting-results-for-election-of-directors-301309970.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

﻿

