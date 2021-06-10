Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday.
All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board, and all of the nominees were previously directors of the company. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.
The results were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
David Thomson
439,679,401
99.12%
3,892,470
0.88%
Steve Hasker
441,621,751
99.56%
1,949,513
0.44%
Kirk E. Arnold
437,419,400
98.61%
6,152,135
1.39%
David W. Binet
427,519,512
96.38%
16,052,023
3.62%
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.
426,151,102
96.07%
17,420,433
3.93%
Michael E. Daniels
426,787,934
96.22%
16,783,601
3.78%
Kirk Koenigsbauer
442,928,412
99.86%
642,773
0.14%
Deanna Oppenheimer
443,186,047
99.91%
385,488
0.09%
Vance K. Opperman
431,378,519
97.25%
12,193,016
2.75%
Simon Paris
443,211,565
99.92%
359,970
0.08%
Kim M. Rivera
442,730,001
99.81%
841,534
0.19%
Barry Salzberg
437,710,997
98.68%
5,860,538
1.32%
Peter J. Thomson
430,821,179
97.13%
12,750,356
2.87%
Wulf von Schimmelmann
437,628,128
98.66%
5,943,407
1.34%
For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-announces-voting-results-for-election-of-directors-301309970.html
SOURCE Thomson Reuters