+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
04.10.2019 11:00:00

Thomson Reuters Acquires FC Business Intelligence

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced that it has acquired FC Business Intelligence (FCBI), a global business-to-business events specialist.

FCBI delivers high-end conferences and exhibitions to diverse sectors including energy, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology. Its offerings help senior business professionals stay at the forefront of change through insight sharing and networking with peers. 

The business will be rebranded Reuters Events and will be operated as part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters.

"This acquisition allows us to combine Reuters globally trusted brand, scale and editorial excellence with FCBI's deep expertise in highly specialized events for professionals," said Michael Friedenberg, president, Reuters. "As Reuters Events, they will help us to accelerate our growth and deliver on our mission to provide trusted intelligence that helps humans and machines make smart decisions. Moreover, this will create a new platform for our world-class journalism. I am thrilled that FCBI is joining Thomson Reuters."

"We're delighted to be joining the Reuters family, hugely excited by Michael's vision for the future of Reuters Events and Reuters News and very much looking forward to the journey ahead," said Piers Latimer, chief executive officer, FCBI. "In combination, there is tremendous opportunity to move into new markets, new geographies and to further enhance the value we provide to customers."

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider. Founded over 168 years ago, Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, it provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. Reuters supplies business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

The transaction marks an exit for UK private equity business LDC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.     

CONTACTS



MEDIA

INVESTORS

Jamie Austin

VP, Communications

+44(0)20 7542 5289

jamie.austin@tr.com

Frank J. Golden

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 646 223 5288

frank.golden@tr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-acquires-fc-business-intelligence-300931104.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:28
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf RWE AG
09:18
Vontobel: Mit reduziertem Risiko am Kurspotenzial der Versicherer partizipieren
09:15
DAX: angeschlagen
08:49
US-Zinshoffnungen helfen SMI aus dem Keller
06:08
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend / Novartis – Kursrutsch aus dem Trendkanal?
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:53
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
Julius Bär verkleinert Geschäftsleitung - Aktie unter Druck
SMI etwas stärker -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Uber, Slack und WeWork: Kein erfolgreiches Jahr für Softbank
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Darum legt der Euro leicht zu - Franken etwas schwächer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas stärker -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Markt startet einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Japan und Hongkong finden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfindet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB