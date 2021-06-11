|
11.06.2021 22:45:00
Thompson Truck Centers - New Brand Identity
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Truck Centers, a division of Thompson Machinery, has announced a new brand identity to facilitate its product line transformation that includes Nikola battery-electric and fuel cell hydrogen-electric vehicles for the on-highway Class 8 market. Thompson will also represent Xos Trucks battery-electric vehicles for the Class 5-7 return to base operations segment.
"With the rapid growth of ecommerce and last mile delivery needs, as well as regulatory changes around electric vehicles, it is important for Thompson to deliver innovative products to our customers that will meet the new standards of zero-emissions for transportation," states Mark McDonell, COO at Thompson. "We are excited to announce the new brand identity that represents Thompson's evolution and the future of on-highway transportation."
Thompson is well positioned to partner with companies like Nikola and Xos, as markets shift away from oil and gas to battery electric and hydrogen fuel cells, platforms that require not only sales and support, but also a reliable energy source. Thompson's Power Division will play a key role in generating, storing, and distributing energy, as well as developing the infrastructure required to help transform the transportation industry. Additionally, the Power Division's technical knowledge and expertise will serve as a strategic competitive advantage in the marketplace.
Thompson Truck Centers will continue to service all makes and models of existing on-highway trucks as a RIG360 Service Network partner. RIG360 is a network of heavy-duty truck service and maintenance centers that provides sales and service for commercial customers at more than 65 RIG360 dealer locations throughout the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast regions of the United States.
Web resources:
- Thompson Truck Centers: www.ThompsonTC.com
- Thompson Power: www.ThompsonPower.com
- Thompson Solar, Microgrid, and Energy Storage Systems: www.ThompsonMachinery.com/solar
- RIG360: www.rig360truck.com
For more information about this press release contact:
Brette Shelley
Director of Marketing
Thompson Machinery Commerce Corporation
615-259-5827
brette.shelley@tmcat.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thompson-truck-centers---new-brand-identity-301311102.html
SOURCE THOMPSON MACHINERY COMMERCE CORPORATION
