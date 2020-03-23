Thomaston Mills, USA Manufacturer, has Bed Sheets in stock for Hospitals and Health Centers During the Covid-19 Crisis

THOMASTON, Ga., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomaston Mills, a producer of quality linens for the hospitality, healthcare and retail sectors since 1899, is one of the largest remaining manufacturers of bed linens in the USA. With over 100 years of experience in the textile industry, Thomaston Mills has been honored to be a known as a quick turnaround supplier during difficult times.

Now, with the ramp up of beds in hospitals and the conversion of hotels to shelters and healthcare facilities, they are ready with large quantities of bed and bath supplies. The company workforce is following CDC guidelines and is prepared with strategies to quickly ship product. They have thousands of flat, fitted, draw and surgical sheets and pillowcases in stock, available for immediate purchase. Towels, washcloths and hand towels are also in inventory ready for quick shipment . Thomaston plants in Georgia and South Carolina have millions of yards of fabric available to use for manufacturing all custom requirements which can be shipped in as little as 1 week.

GSA schedule contracts are available for companies looking to supply government facilities.

Thomaston hopes everyone stays healthy and safe during this difficult time and wants to thank all of the healthcare workers for their service.

About Thomaston Mills

Thomaston Mills prides itself on crafting quality linens with a focus on its customers. A leading manufacturer of quality linens since 1899, they are one of the largest manufacturers of Hospitality and Healthcare bed linens in the USA.

