27.03.2021 02:11:00

thomastech Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Oak Lane Partners

MEDINA, Ohio, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Lane Partners, a private investment firm, has made a strategic investment in thomastech, a leading data center lifecycle solutions company.

thomastech provides enterprise and datacenter hardware solutions, storage array management services, multi-vendor third-party maintenance support, and global parts distribution capabilities across 68 countries.

thomastech, today, serves the high-availability needs of over 1,000 major enterprise clients, hardware OEMs, leading channel partners as well as mid-sized businesses. By offering an integrated solution, from hardware to services and from parts to maintenance, thomastech is one of the few end-to-end solutions providers in this industry.

Founder and CEO of thomastech, Trent Thomas, stated, "We have built our reputation, culture, and business over the past 14 years relentlessly attending to the evolving needs of our clients in a dynamically ever changing industry. This investment from Oak Lane not only reassures our dedication to our clients but also provides us capital and guidance to grow inorganically and organically and continue to innovate new solutions and expand existing services."

"Upon reviewing many players in this industry, we selected thomastech as our platform investment because of its scalable hardware sourcing capabilities, highest service delivery ratings, and extensive multi-vendor OEM platform expertise," said Michael Horne, Senior Operating Partner of Oak Lane Partners. "With the thomastech team, we are confident of growing this platform both far and wide."

Learn more about thomastech by visiting its website: https://thomastechllc.com/

