Thomas Scientific Named a Preferred Distributor of HALYARD* PUREZERO* Cleanroom Nitrile Gloves

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Scientific, the largest pure-play distributor of scientific products in the United States, announced today that it has been named a preferred distributor of HALYARD* PUREZERO* Cleanroom Nitrile Gloves.

The HALYARD* PUREZERO* Cleanroom Glove portfolio includes three non-sterile and two sterile cleanroom gloves to help protect workers, as well as products and processes, and to address the needs of pharmaceutical, medical device, microelectronics and semiconductor manufacturing industries.

HALYARD* PUREZERO* Cleanroom Nitrile Gloves are designed to help manage risks associated with:

User Comfort and Protection : The accelerator-free nitrile formulation reduces the risk of allergies and skin irritation associated with accelerator chemicals.

: The accelerator-free nitrile formulation reduces the risk of allergies and skin irritation associated with accelerator chemicals. Product Contamination : HALYARD* PURE ZERO* Gloves are clean processed with multiple deionized water wash cycles ensuring low particles, extractables and endotoxin levels. Certificates are available online for every production lot.

: HALYARD* ZERO* Gloves are clean processed with multiple deionized water wash cycles ensuring low particles, extractables and endotoxin levels. Certificates are available online for every production lot. Supply Chain Resiliency: HALYARD* PUREZERO* Gloves are manufactured in O&M Halyard facilities and meet strict quality and regulatory compliance expectations.

"We are committed to providing our cleanroom customers with access to the most innovative products and best-in-class service," said John Cincotta, Vice President of Category Management & Strategic Customer Sourcing, Thomas Scientific. "Which is why we are proud to be a preferred distribution partner for the HALYARD* PUREZERO* Cleanroom Glove Portfolio."

HALYARD* PUREZERO* Cleanroom Nitrile Gloves, from Owens & Minor, are available globally and specifically in North America and Puerto Rico through Thomas Scientific, a preferred distribution partner of HALYARD* products. Thomas Scientific provides best-in-class cleanroom supplies and equipment with a commitment to personal, efficient service.

For more information about HALYARD* PUREZERO* Cleanroom Gloves please go to www.purezerogloves.com. Images and videos are available upon request.

About Thomas Scientific

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific operated as a small family-owned business for most of its history before being acquired by The Carlyle Group in 2017. This freed Thomas Scientific up to make strategic maneuvers of its own – including a 2018 acquisition of American Cleanstat, Inc. and related assets.

On the heels of the American Cleanstat acquisition, Thomas Scientific gained an ability to serve even more customers in controlled environment and cleanroom settings through a significantly expanded distribution footprint. The company now maintains a nationwide network of CE/cleanroom specialists with the expertise needed to serve a wide range of unique customer needs, in both sterile and non-sterile environments – and a broad product portfolio that includes, but is not limited to gloves, apparel, cleaning products, chemicals, and furniture. Click here to learn more about Thomas Scientific's Controlled Environment product offerings.

