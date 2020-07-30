+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
THOMAS SABO presents the new Charming Collection

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2006, the THOMAS SABO Charm Club has stood for the brand's diversity and joie de vivre, and has now been given a new structure with the introduction of the Charming Collection range.

"The THOMAS SABO Charm Club is constantly evolving," says company founder Thomas Sabo.

The new line combines symbols from the Charm Club collection, created in the brands timeless Sterling silver, showcasing a range of mix & match pieces. The latest designs from the Charming Collection are delicate, fun-loving and are inspired to be easily layered and stacked.

The Charming Collection includes a range of necklaces, bracelets, bangles, rings and ear jewellery. The collection is made up of approximately 300 products, are mainly in the medium price range. In addition, the Charm Club continues to showcase the cult Charms in around 500 available designs.

From August 1, 2020, the THOMAS SABO Charm Club innovations and the Charming Collection for Autumn/Winter 2020 will be available worldwide in THOMAS SABO shops, shop-in-shops, in the online shop at www.thomassabo.com and from selected partners.

Picture download for editorial use: https://nextcloud.thomassabo.com/s/i8t9WpnpzP4eFd3

@thomassabo_charmclub #CharmClubByTS #thomassabo

About THOMAS SABO  

THOMAS SABO is a leading international jewellery company, offering its versatile designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. In addition to its core segment of elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver, THOMAS SABO has designed and distributed watches since 2009 and sunglasses since 2019. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, southern Germany, the company has over 3,100 points of sale worldwide, including around 260 shops and the online shop at www.thomassabo.com. THOMAS SABO has an international workforce of around 1,600 employees. 

Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1221306/THOMAS_SABO_Charming_Collection.jpg

Press contact

THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG
Tel: +49 - (0)9123 - 9715 0
Mail: press@thomassabo.com

 

