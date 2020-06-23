23.06.2020 06:00:00

Thomas Paul's newly released "The Return of Jesus" unfolds a compelling look into what the rapture will bring forth

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Return of Jesus": a brilliant work that revolves around the subject of Jesus's Second Coming as it looks into what could happen when the time of the rapture comes. "The Return of Jesus" is the creation of published author Thomas Paul, a writer who designed and managed the construction of numerous buildings in the southwestern US for over three decades. He grew up and experienced a wonderful childhood on Geneva Lake in southern Wisconsin.

Paul shares, "When Jesus returns, he will come to redeem the elect. Some would call this extraordinary event the rapture of the elect. It is an out-of-body experience that occurs when God causes the soul to leave the physical body of a human being. After leaving the body, the soul is beamed up to Christ the King who is magnificently exalted in the sky above planet Earth. When the soul reaches its destination, it is metabolized into a resurrected or glorified body. This new body is perfect in every way and far superior to the mortal body that was left behind. This miraculous event is reserved for the elect who were chosen by the Creator before the creation of the world. Will you be among the chosen elect? The Author invites you to come on a whirlwind journey into the future to envision what will happen before and after the rapture of the elect."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Paul's new book is a stirring biblical exploration that will take the readers into a journey that will enlighten their Christian spirits across pages of insights and messages about His Coming.

View a synopsis of "The Return of Jesus" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Return of Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Return of Jesus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

