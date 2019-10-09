09.10.2019 00:11:00

Thomas Friedman Returns to American Middle East Institute Conference

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times columnist, Thomas L. Friedman will return to the American Middle East Business Conference stage in Pittsburgh next week. Mr. Friedman has written extensively on the Middle East, global trade, globalization, and the environment. According to Simin Curtis, AMEI's founder and CEO, Friedman's talk Tuesday night at Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh promises to be unforgettable.

"Thomas Friedman writes with a wide-angle lens. We're in a moment in America and The Middle East where a single Tweet can disrupt the world's trading floors and send anxiety to the street vendors in a crowded market," said Curtis. Adding, "We live in unprecedented times and we're glad he's agreed to help us sort through it all. Clarity is one of his many literary gifts."

Friedman first appeared at AMEI's inaugural conference in 2008.

THOMAS FRIEDMAN LECTURE DETAILS:
DATE & TIME: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 8 pm
LOCATION: Carnegie Music Hall, 4400 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Mr. Friedman's lecture is the culminating event of AMEI's 12th Annual Business Conference focused on themes in robotics and advanced manufacturing, with dignitaries and business leaders/experts from the United States and the Middle East.

Tickets to the Thomas Friedman Lecture range from $25 to $75 and are available by clicking here or visiting www.AmericanMEI.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-friedman-returns-to-american-middle-east-institute-conference-300934299.html

SOURCE American Middle East Institute

