08.10.2019 22:45:00

This Weekend's Gathering By The Gulf- "Old Florida" Waterfront Estate Becomes New Private Community

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Breeze Shores, a new waterfront community, featuring 40 deep dockable waterfront lots with access to the Gulf of Mexico, is being made available for the first time to the public at aSaturday October 12th, Grand Opening. Find out more here www.gulfbreezeshores.com. The community is located on Florida's Nature Coast on the Withlacoochee River, a major tidal river flowing directly into the Gulf- a favorite for boaters and sport fishing enthusiasts.

Live, Boat & Enjoy the Gulf of Mexico from your own waterfront homesite!

Terry Clayton, the managing partner of Florida Land Sales, LLC*, the group behind this offering, has been in the land business for over 35 years in Florida. He said "This property is like Florida used to be, with these massive oak trees and palms. Being along a stretch of significant waterfrontage with direct access to the Gulf, this close to the Tampa metro area, is a find of a lifetime. It's one of the few big waterfront tracts of land left around here. We are excited to be able to offer these lots at these prices. We expect a big turnout."

Waterfront lot prices will start at $69,900 for 1.3 acres with premium deep water, dockable lots starting at $99,900.

  • New County Maintained Paved Roads
  • No Monthly HOA Dues
  • Nicely Wooded with Granddaddy Oaks
  • High Speed Internet
  • Florida's Nature Coast
  • Easy Drive to Tampa
  • Minutes to Crystal River Florida
  • World Famous Fresh and Salt Water Fishing
  • Deep Water Dockable
  • Bring Your Own Builder
  • No Time Frame to Build

The surrounding area draws visitors from all over the country. Crystal River and Homosassa Springs are famous for snorkeling and Scalloping. Much of the region is forever- wild parkland, honeycombed with hiking trails and waterways. There are beaches and coastal towns lined with shops and restaurants to explore and fun community festivals; and on any given day, you'll find people gathering along the water's edge. Watching sunsets is practically a local sport.

For more information about the Gulf Breeze Shores Grand Opening visit www.gulfbreezeshores.com or call 888-873-2328.

*Offered by Gulf Atlantic Land Sales, LLC Broker

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-weekends-gathering-by-the-gulf--old-florida-waterfront-estate-becomes-new-private-community-300934252.html

SOURCE Gulf Atlantic Land Sales, LLC Broker

