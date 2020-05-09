This Mother's Day: Give Her A Gift She Will Treasure Her Whole Life

MONTREAL, May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Handmade Mask, Stitched with Love



"Mom, you gave me MY LIFE - now it is my turn to protect YOURS," says Tonya Dickenson, a Queen's MBA graduate and Country Lead for Canada for the Army of Masks. "We cannot put a price on life," she adds.



With the upcoming Mother's Day, the Army of Masks is aiming to bring in a positive narrative around the country and world while helping to flatten the curve. Everyone is invited to celebrate Mother's Day in a unique and precious way this year. "Give her the gift she will treasure for life: make her a mask," says Tonya. "Let's show the world the power and beauty of sons' and daughters' LOVE for their mothers and grandmothers." You can also donate masks in her name.



We're in this Together!



On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Army of Masks received a boost from Dr. Roberta Bondar, the first female astronaut and neurologist in space and proud University of Guelph graduate: "I'm not asking for the moon, I'm asking you to stay home, keep calm, and even make a mask or two. That would be one small step for mankind, and one giant leap for Earth." (See the YouTube video at Army of Masks). The nod came on the heels of support from the Ontario Home Economics Association (OHEA).



Make a Mask, Volunteer & Protect Lives



More than 14,500 requests have been met so far for nurses, seniors' centers, law enforcement personnel, homeless shelters, individual families…in North America. The number of masks made and delivered by the community is much larger, as volunteers also make masks for family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. At the Army of Masks, each mask is tracked and credited back to the sewer. Credit goes both to the mask makers AND their associations, churches etc.



While the masks are not meant to replace surgical or N95 masks, they do help to slow the spread of COVID-19 (see recommendations by US and Canadian public health authorities*). Every mask can protect lives, alleviate pressure on overwhelmed health-care workers and help slow the spread of this vicious virus.



Volunteers are needed to make masks (sew and non-sew instructions are available at the one-stop- shop website developed and donated by Jill Munir-Bordelon: www.armyofmasks.com), deliver, coordinate and collect fabric and elastic and mask donations. No cash donation is accepted.



Army of Masks is a volunteer movement with a vital mission: to protect lives during COVID-19. Its goal is to supply a DIY mask for every Canadian and American. Army of Masks has raised awareness of protective masks and coordinated production and delivery of free, DIY, non-medical cotton masks throughout North America.



