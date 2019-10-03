Thirty-three Cooper Standard Facilities to Host Manufacturing Day Events

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-three Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) facilities are hosting events around the world to celebrate Manufacturing Day throughout October. Cooper Standard will once again open its doors to students and community partners to showcase high tech, modern manufacturing and inspire the next-generation workforce to pursue manufacturing-related careers. The events at Cooper Standard's facilities will include career discussions, interactive presentations and tours of manufacturing facilities.

"We are proud to take part in Manufacturing Day and highlight the innovative and rewarding work of modern manufacturing," said Hans Helmrich, senior vice president and chief global manufacturing officer, Cooper Standard. "Manufacturing Day provides a great platform to engage with our communities and inspire students to explore the many potential careers within a manufacturing company."

Manufacturing Day is an annual celebration during which manufacturers engage with the community and inform youth on opportunities within the industry for all levels of educational experience and spotlight manufacturing's importance to the national economy. Organized by The Manufacturing Institute, the education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the month-long initiative aims to change perceptions of manufacturing and highlight the high-tech and innovative companies that are solving tomorrow's challenges today.

In addition to Manufacturing Day, Cooper Standard participates in a number of initiatives that support and promote the future global manufacturing workforce, including:

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Education : Cooper Standard established its STEM Affinity Group, which has grown to include six regional chapters that inspire student achievement and interest in STEM careers through employee-led volunteer programs; and

: established its STEM Affinity Group, which has grown to include six regional chapters that inspire student achievement and interest in STEM careers through employee-led volunteer programs; and Manufacturing and Industry Acceleration Committee: Dedicated to supporting and encouraging manufacturing jobs internally and externally, this group helps educate others on legislation impacting the industry and exposes young people to manufacturing careers through facility tours and Manufacturing Day events.

For more information about Cooper Standard's Manufacturing Day events, including how to become involved, please visit: https://www.mfgday.com/events?host=cooper+standard.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 30,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

