Third Quarter Loan Growth Fuels INSBANK Profits

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp (OTCQX: IBTN), parent company of INSBANK, reported third quarter profits of $1,125,000, or $0.38 per share. During the quarter loans grew at an annualized rate of 11%. Over the past twelve months the bank's commercial loan portfolio has increased $13 million, or 8%, while a decline in construction loan balances reduced aggregate loan growth.

"Given the industry concerns of late cycle credit allocation and a yield curve pressuring margins, our team has been maintaining a disciplined approach to credit underwriting and pricing while also focusing resources on commercial deposits and treasury management solutions for business customers," said Jim Rieniets, INSBANK President & CEO.

Year-to-date operating income of $4,805,000 increased 8% over the prior year. Net income after taxes for the same period decreased slightly from $3.1 million to $3.0 million, due to the incremental financing cost of $15 million in subordinated debt recently issued to support continued growth. Highlights for the quarter included the following:

Net interest margin was 3.27%, which was unchanged from the prior quarter.

Treasury management services increased as evidenced by a 38% growth in year-to-date deposit service charges.

Year-to-date efficiency ratio was 57%, performing better than 70% of its FDIC peer group.

Bank-level non-interest expense was 1.87% of assets, placing the bank in the top 10 th percentile of its peer group for operating expense performance.

Non-performing loans of 0.23% compared favorably to the bank's peer group average of 0.66%.

Tangible book value increased to $15.89 , while book value was $16.27 .

The bank also announced the creation of the INSBANK Philanthropic Fund, with the assistance of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. A feature of a newly created money market product, the Philanthropy Account, will have INSBANK making formulaic contributions to this fund as aggregate client account balances grow. The fund, in turn, will make periodic contributions to a variety of local non-profit organizations.

"The bank and its employees and directors have always been engaged in supporting non-profits in the Nashville area, and we know that our customers care about the needs of our community, as well," said Rieniets. "With the Philanthropy Account our clients can access a competitively priced deposit product while helping drive increased contributions to the fund as the bank grows. Aligning the prosperity of the bank with the needs of our community is something we're very excited about," Rieniets added.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking is a division of INSBANK which provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)

















September 30,

December 31,

September 30,



2019

2018

2018 Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 4,630

$ 5,081

$ 3,884 Interest Bearing Deposits 32,904

25,740

11,718 Securities 19,381

22,874

22,089 Loans Held for Sale -

531

4,023













Loans 451,016

436,354

439,666 Allowance for Loan Losses (5,230)

(4,831)

(4,710) Net Loans 445,786

431,523

434,956













Premises and Equipment, net 14,062

14,245

14,338 Bank Owned Life Insurance 9,801

9,612

9,548 Restricted Equity Securities 5,404

4,454

4,570 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net 1,091

1,091

1,241 Other Assets 5,379

3,692

3,857













Total Assets $ 538,438

$ 518,843

$ 510,224













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Liabilities









Deposits











Non-interest-bearing $ 37,422

$ 33,832

$ 37,334

Interest-bearing 380,922

378,349

359,059

Total Deposits 418,344

412,181

396,393













Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 50,000

45,000

45,000 Bank Debt -

-

9,397 Subordinated Debentures 15,000

15,000

- Federal Funds Purchased 2,729

-

13,000 Other Liabilities 4,669

2,353

3,255 Total Liabilities 490,742

474,534

467,045













Shareholders' Equity











Common Stock 30,955

30,655

30,626

Accumulated Retained Earnings 16,708

14,005

13,072

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 33

(351)

(519)

Total Stockholders' Equity 47,696

44,309

43,179 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 538,438

$ 518,843

$ 510,224













Tangible Book Value $ 15.89

$ 14.85

$ 14.38

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018













Net Interest Income $ 12,010

$ 15,657

$ 11,530 Provision for Loan Losses 525

905

720 Non-Interest Income











Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 106

110

77

Residential Mortgage Services -

1,251

1,202

Bank Owned Life Insurance 189

251

188

Other 432

450

277 Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and Benefits 4,381

6,366

4,823

Occupancy and equipment 860

1,108

836

Data Processing 374

504

365

Marketing and Advertising 287

449

322

Other 1,505

2,462

1,750 Net income from Operations 4,805

5,925

4,458













Holding Company Interest Expense (717)

(348)

(249)













Income Tax Expense (1,092)

(1,244)

(1,102) Net Income $ 2,996

$ 4,333

$ 3,107













Return on Weighted Average Common Shares $ 1.02

$ 1.49

$ 1.07

