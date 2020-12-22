SMI 10’403 1.0%  SPI 12’979 1.0%  Dow 30’122 -0.3%  DAX 13’418 1.3%  Euro 1.0824 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’497 1.4%  Gold 1’867 -0.6%  Bitcoin 20’816 2.9%  Dollar 0.8892 0.3%  Öl 50.1 -1.4% 
22.12.2020 19:17:00

Third Coast Midstream Announces Appointment of Rick Fowler to its Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Midstream, LLC ("Third Coast Midstream"), an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC ("ArcLight"), is pleased to announce that as of December 1, 2020, Rick Fowler has been appointed to its Advisory Board.  Rick has a BSME from Tulane University and over 36 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Until recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer of LLOG Exploration, which was the 5th largest GOM producer and largest US private oil producer. He previously was Vice President of the Offshore Business Unit for Dominion Exploration and Production and was Engineering Supervisor with Exxon. Rick has had key roles in eight Gulf of Mexico floating production system developments, including King's Quay and Delta House, as well as with numerous subsea tieback projects

(PRNewsfoto/Third Coast Midstream, LLC)

"Third Coast Midstream is excited to have Rick join the company as a member of our Advisory Board," stated Matt Rowland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast Midstream. "Rick with his wealth of offshore oil and gas experience will be a critical resource to Third Coast Midstream as we focus our attention on growth opportunities around our core Gulf of Mexico infrastructure."

"ArcLight is delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Rick. Rick is one of the most insightful executives we've worked with and is a recognized thought leader in the offshore environment," stated Josef Alves, a Principal at ArcLight. "As Third Coast Midstream continues to build out its leading Gulf Coast and offshore infrastructure investment platform, we look forward to Rick's strategic guidance and building on his deep industry experience."

About Third Coast Midstream, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Third Coast Midstream is a full-service midstream company with assets that provide critical midstream infrastructure linking producers of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, and condensate to end-use markets. Third Coast Midstream's assets are strategically located in the prolific Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Third Coast currently owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 1,800 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in a gas processing plant, and an offshore semi-submersible floating production system with processing capacity of up to 100 MBbl/d of crude oil and 240 MMcf/d of natural gas.

About ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC

ArcLight is one of the leading infrastructure firms focused on North American energy assets. ArcLight has invested over $23 billion in over 100 transactions since inception. Based in Boston, the firm's investment team employs a hands-on value creation strategy that utilizes its in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists as well as the firm's 1,500-person asset management affiliate. More information about ArcLight, and a complete list of ArcLight's portfolio companies, can be found at www.arclight.com.

 

