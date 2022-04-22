Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
23.04.2022 01:16:00

THIRD COAST ANNOUNCES FIRST COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT KING'S QUAY FLOATING PRODUCTION SYSTEM IN DEEPWATER GULF OF MEXICO

HOUSTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Super Holdings, LLC ("Third Coast"), is pleased to announce that the King's Quay Floating Production System ("King's Quay FPS") achieved first oil from the Khaleesi, Mormont and Samurai fields on April 12, 2022. Third Coast owns 50% of King's Quay FPS, which is also owned in part by entities managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation, including ILX Holdings III, LLC.

Third Coast

King's Quay FPS is a fee based, semi-submersible floating production system with associated gas and oil export laterals. The FPS has capacity to process 85,000 barrels of oil per day and 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. King's Quay FPS is operated by Murphy Exploration & Production Company – USA. Completion operations continue for five remaining initial wells from three fields, with full production expected by the end of the year.

"Third Coast is pleased and excited that King's Quay FPS has achieved first commercial production ahead of schedule and under budget. Most importantly this was achieved with no lost time incidents or injuries during the construction and installation phase, a truly remarkable achievement. We are excited to be expanding our deepwater footprint in the Gulf, and specifically in Green Canyon, with our interest in King's Quay FPS and our relationship with Murphy and the King's Quay producer group," said Matt Rowland, President & Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast. Mr. Rowland continued, "We look forward to another successful partnership with Murphy which operates both of our majority-owned FPS assets, Delta House and King's Quay."

About Third Coast Super Holdings, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Third Coast is a full-service midstream company with assets that provide critical infrastructure linking primarily natural gas production to end-use markets. Third Coast's vertically and horizontally integrated assets are strategically located along the Gulf Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. Third Coast currently owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 1,200 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in a gas processing plant, and two offshore semi-submersible floating production system with a combined processing capacity of up to 185 MBbl/d of crude oil and 340 MMcf/d of natural gas. For more information about Third Coast, visit www.third-coast.com.

For media inquiries:
Third Coast Super Holdings, LLC
Nadine Moustafa
General Counsel
(346) 341-3412

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-coast-announces-first-commercial-production-at-kings-quay-floating-production-system-in-deepwater-gulf-of-mexico-301531342.html

SOURCE Third Coast Super Holdings, LLC

﻿

