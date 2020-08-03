03.08.2020 21:15:00

THINK Surgical and United Orthopedic Announce Collaboration Agreement

FREMONT, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an advanced orthopedic robot technology company and United Orthopedic Corporation USA (UNITED), a leading international designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative orthopedic implants and instruments, have announced a collaboration to duly support the TSolution One® Total Knee Application.  THINK Surgical recently obtained FDA clearance to use the U2TM Knee System with the TSolution One Total Knee Application.

"Combined with UNITED's quarter-century reputation as a reliable manufacturer in the medical device space, THINK's expertise in active robot technologies will offer surgeons more precision and accuracy as they perform personalized, robot-assisted total knee replacement surgeries," said  Jay Yang, acting CEO, THINK Surgical, Inc.  "This collaboration allows us to expand our commitment to surgeons, helping them to achieve the best possible outcomes for their patients."

The collaboration will focus on harnessing the advantages of each company's current pioneering technology: THINK's TSolution One Total Knee Application, which features an active robot, and UNITED's U2 Knee System. The combination brings additional value for orthopedic surgeons and hospitals seeking to acquire advanced active robot technology for total knee replacement.

"We are excited to be partnering with THINK Surgical to bring enhanced precision and innovation to the orthopedic market worldwide," said Calvin Lin, president of United Orthopedic Corporation USA. "By combining THINK's TSolution One Total Knee Application and UNITED's U2 Knee System, we're working together to deliver cutting-edge accuracy for a proven comprehensive total knee arthroplasty solution. We continue to be committed to improving patient outcomes via innovation and strategic alliances."

THINK Surgical's TSolution One Total Knee Application combines two exclusive innovations in total joint replacement surgery. The system consists of TPLAN®, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and TCAT®, the active robot. The pre-surgical planning allows the surgeon to design and prepare, in a virtual environment, the patient's unique joint replacement plan using a choice of implant options. Total joint replacement surgery involves removing the diseased knee joint and replacing it with a joint implant. During the joint replacement surgery, the surgeon implements the patient's pre-planned procedure using the active robot, which prepares the joint according to the surgeon's plan for precise placement of implants.

In February, Houston-based INOV8 Surgical became the first ambulatory surgery center in the nation and the first health care facility in Texas to offer patients undergoing total knee replacement the TSolution One Total Knee Application for use in total knee arthroplasty (TKA). 

"UNITED's extensive implant sizing and disposable instrumentation, along with THINK's expertise in active robot technologies is advancing orthopedic care," said Stefan Kreuzer, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and founder of INOV8 Surgical and INOV8 Orthopedics. "The collaboration also adds another implant choice to the open platform from THINK Surgical."

The U2 Knee System has been commercially available in the United States since 2006 and has been implanted in more than 140,000 surgical cases in 39 countries. The U2 Knee System provides surgeons with a simple surgical procedure and reduces the number of trays required from 6 to 1.5.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.
THINK Surgical, Inc. is committed to the future of orthopedic surgery and to improving patient care through the development of leading-edge precision technology. THINK Surgical develops, manufactures, and markets an active robotic surgical system for orthopedic surgery and maintains an open implant library, allowing surgeons maximum choice for their patients. For more information, visit www.THINKSurgical.com.

About United Orthopedic Corporation
United Orthopedic Corporation is a leading international designer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative orthopedic implants and instrument sets. The company offers clinically proven solutions used in primary and revision total hip/knee replacement in addition to oncology applications. The company has implemented and maintains Quality Management Systems compliant with ISO 13485, FDA and CE requirements. To learn more visit www.uocusa.com.

Sheri Hensley
shensley@thinksurgical.com 
C. 510-602-0951

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/think-surgical-and-united-orthopedic-announce-collaboration-agreement-301104929.html

SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.

