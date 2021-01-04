SMI 10’721 0.2%  SPI 13’358 0.2%  Dow 30’070 -1.8%  DAX 13’725 0.0%  Euro 1.0801 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’564 0.3%  Gold 1’940 2.2%  Bitcoin 27’097 -6.6%  Dollar 0.8805 -0.3%  Öl 50.9 -1.6% 
04.01.2021 17:30:00

Think Research Corporation Opens The Market

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Sachin Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Think Research Corporation ("Think Research" or the "Company") (TSXV: THNK), and his team joined Tim Babcock, Managing Director, Listed Issuer Services, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering integrated digital healthcare solutions. The company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For more than a decade, TRC has empowered clinicians around the world and impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care - from acute to primary, community and seniors care. The company is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities. For more information visit: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/ 

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date:   Monday, January 4, 2021
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am

Place:  Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 248.30
2.69 %
Givaudan 3’798.00
1.82 %
Geberit 563.00
1.59 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’055.00
1.44 %
ABB 25.02
1.25 %
Swiss Life Hldg 410.20
-0.53 %
Lonza Grp 565.60
-0.56 %
Novartis 83.07
-0.69 %
Alcon 58.36
-0.82 %
Swiss Re 82.36
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:34
Spannungsgeladener Jahreswechsel
08:59
SMI mit versöhnlichem Jahresausklang
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
SMI am ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern - Aktie gesucht
Credit Suisse hat Aktienrückkauf 2020 abgeschlossen - CS-Aktie legt zu
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Starbucks-Aktie: Analysten sehen nach Corona-Einbruch starkes Erholungspotenzial für Starbucks in 2021
EMA: Entscheidung über Moderna-Impfstoff noch Montag möglich - Moderna-Aktie fester
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs kratzt an Marke von 35'000 Dollar
TUI-Chef erwartet weitgehend normale Sommergeschäfte 2021 - TUI-Aktie schiesst nach oben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI am ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
SMI-Anleger sorgen für einen freundlichen Jahresauftakt. DAX knackte im Handelsverlauf neues Allzeithoch. An den US-Börsen halten sich Anleger am ersten Handelstag des Jahres zurück. Im neuen Jahr gab es an Asiens Börsen hingegen keine einheitliche Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit