Think Research Corporation Opens The Market

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Sachin Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Think Research Corporation ("Think Research" or the "Company") (TSXV: THNK), and his team joined Tim Babcock, Managing Director, Listed Issuer Services, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering integrated digital healthcare solutions. The company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For more than a decade, TRC has empowered clinicians around the world and impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care - from acute to primary, community and seniors care. The company is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities. For more information visit: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/

Date: Monday, January 4, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

