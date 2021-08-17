Think Research Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

|
17.08.2021 23:30:00
Earnings to be announced by the Company before market open on August 23, 2021
TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("THINK" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 before the market open on August 23, 2021.
THINK's financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website as of 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Management will hold a conference call on August 23, 2021 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time hosted by CEO Sachin Aggarwal and CFO Jae Cornelssen with a Q&A session to follow.
Conference call dial-in:
Toronto: 1-647-792-1240
North American Toll-free: 800-437-2398
Conference ID: 6551183
Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1488826&tp_key=625b8e7d70
A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company's website at www.thinkresearch.com within 48 hours of the call.
About Think Research Corporation
THINK is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, THINK's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. THINK is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Think Research Corporation
