18.03.2020 19:00:00

Think Global Awards Dublin cancelled and Think Global Forum Toronto postponed

DUBLIN, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are committed to playing our part in the global efforts relating to coronavirus (COVID-19). The Think Global Forum is monitoring the latest information sources available, which assists us in taking considered, and necessary actions to help protect our forum community, employees, forum executives, and the locations in which we operate.

The Think Global Forum has made the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming Think Global Awards events due to take place on April 22, 2020, in Dublin, Ireland, and in Cupertino, California, USA.

We are progressing plans to announce the winners on the day, however, the awards ceremonies will now not be taking place at either location.

In addition, the Think Global Forum - Toronto, due to take place on May 6, 2020, will be postponed until further notice. We will update the wider Think Global Forum community with the new date once it is fully confirmed.

Thank you to our awards judges, global community, forum executives, and all our industry members for their understanding.

Media Contact

Priscillia Charles
Communications Director, Think Global Forum
priscillia@thinkglobalforum.org
https://www.thinkglobalforum.org

 

SOURCE Think Global Forum

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:38
Ölpreise weiter im Abwärtssog: WTI fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
12:14
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:00
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
09:06
Vontobel: 40% - 50% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt!
06:49
Erholung bereits wieder beendet?
16.03.20
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:50
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche startet Auslieferung von COVID-19-Test in den USA
SIX ändert SMI-Gewichtung von Roche und Nestlé
Börsenlegende Warren Buffett zu Corona-Krise und Ölpreisschock
SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Pfizer hilft BioNtech bei Entwicklung von Coronavirus-Impfstoff - BioNtech-Aktie +70 %
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
Grossaktionär Stoffel verkauft Vifor-Paket - Vifor-Aktie knickt ein
Tecan-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Tecan steigert 2019 den Gewinn - Auswirkungen von Corona noch nicht vorhersehbar
Addex verschiebt Start der Phase-III-Studie mit Dipraglurant und Jahreszahlen - Aktie bricht ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte in der Verlustzone. US-Indizes verbuchen starkes Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB