Think Global Awards Dublin cancelled and Think Global Forum Toronto postponed

DUBLIN, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are committed to playing our part in the global efforts relating to coronavirus (COVID-19). The Think Global Forum is monitoring the latest information sources available, which assists us in taking considered, and necessary actions to help protect our forum community, employees, forum executives, and the locations in which we operate.

The Think Global Forum has made the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming Think Global Awards events due to take place on April 22, 2020, in Dublin, Ireland, and in Cupertino, California, USA.

We are progressing plans to announce the winners on the day, however, the awards ceremonies will now not be taking place at either location.

In addition, the Think Global Forum - Toronto, due to take place on May 6, 2020, will be postponed until further notice. We will update the wider Think Global Forum community with the new date once it is fully confirmed.

Thank you to our awards judges, global community, forum executives, and all our industry members for their understanding.

